Carol Vorderman has treated her Instagram followers to an incredible shot of herself in skintight jeans.

The former Countdown star, 60, looked sensational as she showed off the figure hugging outfit yesterday (May 19).

Ahead of her appearance on The One Show, Carol posed for a mirror selfie in the comfort of her home in Bristol.

Carol Vorderman looked incredible as she posed on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/carolvorders)

What did Carol Vorderman share on Instagram?

Wearing high waisted skinny jeans, Carol was seen smiling as she held up her phone to capture the snap.

The presenter completed the look with a zip-up top and dark-brown locks.

She also showed off her outfit on Twitter, leaving fans delighted.

How are you 60?! You look amazing!

One commented on the shot: “Wow Carol you are looking absolutely gorgeous and beautiful.”

Another wrote: “How are you 60?! You look amazing!!”

A third penned: “Looking stunning as ever!”

Today is #NationalNumeracyDay 🔢 And @carolvorders is here to tell us why numeracy skills are so important, and why we should "ask the dumb question". Catch up on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/CAjuU2ouXP#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/1OZXi92nuM — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 19, 2021

In addition, a fourth said: “The Welsh Goddess.”

Meanwhile, Carol appeared on The One Show to discuss the importance of maths.

During the show, she promoted The Maths Factor By Pearson – a guide for kids to make maths fun.

Carol celebrates her daughter’s birthday

Furthermore, the host recently celebrated her daughter Katie’s birthday.

To mark the occasion, Carl shared a string of photos of her beautiful daughter over the years.

But it was the resemblance between the pair that really stunned fans.

Carol appeared on The One Show last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Many fans believed the research scientist and mathematician looked just like her famous mum.

Alongside the photos, Carol penned: “Happy Birthday to my kind, hilarious, hard working, loving, talented, geek girl Katie @katie.science.

“Katie was 2 months premature (worrying times). Now she’s a Research scientist @cambridgeuniversity #NASA #SpaceFreak #Pilot #singer #WannabeAstronaut.”

In addition, she added: “It’s not often I ever talk about my children. I kept their lives very private as kids but now they’re grown up… well I’m allowed to say how proud I am of them both.

“Happy Birthday Katie King… soooooooo many adventures to come… bring it on.”

Carol often takes to social media to document her daily life, including a number of saucy selfies.

