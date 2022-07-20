Carol Vorderman asks fans if she should make huge change to her appearance

Former Countdown host Carol Vorderman has asked fans on Twitter if she should make a huge change to her appearance.

The TV star asked followers to vote in a Twitter poll about her next hair colour appointment.

She tweeted: “Seriously thinking of going back to brunette for a year. Thoughts please…”

The poll asked the fans whether she should “stay blonde” or go “back to brunette Vorders”, and dye her hair.

Seriously thinking of going back to brunette for a year. Thoughts please… — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 20, 2022

At present, 2317 people have voted in the poll.

It currently shows that 37 per cent of her followers want Carol to remain blonde.

However, 63 per cent of fans agree she should make then change to brunette.

There are 18 hours left to vote in the poll meaning the final outcome will be revealed at 8pm tomorrow night (21 July).

Carol Vorderman has rocked many hair colours and styles during her career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At present Carol is rocking a blonde hair mid-length colour, parted in the middle.

Earlier today, she shared a photo of herself on Twitter displaying her current hairstyle.

She captioned the Tweet: “Morning lovelies.”

Followers replied to Carol, wishing her a good morning.

One Twitter user, said: “Carol you look radiant this morning,” followed by smiley and angel face emojis.

Read more: Carol Vorderman ‘appalled’ as she admits she’s ‘deeply concerned’ over ‘disgraceful’ Twitter abuse

Carol Vorderman’s hair is naturally light brown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another user wrote: “Good morning Carol. You are a vision. Hope you have the best day.”

A third follower said: “Love the blondie look.”

So, what is her natural hair colour?

Over her career, Carol has showcased a variety of hair colours, ranging from blonde to soft brown to brunette.

When she isn’t changing it up in the salon chair, her natural hair colours is believed to be a light brown.

Carol Vorderman stunning at the Top Gun premiere (Credit:SplashNews)

In one of her latest appearances at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in Leicester Square, Carol wore a dirty blonde wave hairstyle paired with a green jumpsuit inspired by the film.

Read more: Dame Deborah James’ poignant comment about her funeral revealed by close friend following her death

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.