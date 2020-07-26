The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 26th July 2020
News

Carol Vorderman 'can't wait' to live alone for the first time in her life

The Countdown star is excited for her life's next major chapter.

By Laura Hannam
Tags: Carol Vorderman, countdown

Telly icon Carol Vorderman says she 'can't wait' to live alone.

The mum-of-two, 59, says she is about to experience an 'empty nest' for the very first time.

Speaking in a new interview, the Countdown star says she is very optimistic about enjoying her home to herself.

Her youngest child, son Cameron, 23, is about to head off for his master's degree in animation.

Carol Vorderman is about to live alone for the first time ever (Credit ITV)

What did Carol Vorderman say about living alone?

Speaking to the Daily Express, she said: "I'm already starting to feel this amazing sense of freedom. You have no idea how different this time of life is.

"Now will be the first time without the children, not being married and not being in a relationship. I love it.

Read more: Kerry Katona opens up about daughter Heidi's anxiety

"It has taken me a long time to get to this point."

She also had her mother, Edwina, living with her for many years.

However, she sadly passed away three years ago aged 88 from cancer.

And her daughter, Katie, 29, moved out several years back. She is now completing her PhD in nanotechnology.

Carol has two adult children (Credit ITV)

Keeping busy during lockdown

Carol currently lives between Cardiff and Pembrokeshire.

In addition to her BBC Wales hosting gig, she's also presented a television series during lockdown.

On BBC Wales Live she presented The Great Indoors, which showcased heroes during the pandemic.

Read more: James Jordan says he's 'too old and fat' for Strictly comeback

And she's also helped out thousands of children and parents alike during recent months.

The maths whizz has made her online mathematics learning program free during lockdown.

Known as The Maths Factor, it temporarily crashed after she initially announced the free service.

Carol's been an in-demand telly star since 1982 when she first joined Countdown (Credit Channel 4)

Usually priced at £2 per week, she said at the time: "I don't want any child to fall behind nor any parent or carer to feel out of their depth.

"We are determined to support families and schools to continue their learning and exploration at home - unlocking children's confidence and making maths fun.

"The power of math - and its impact on children's outcomes, on science and the world around us - has never been more clear than it is today."

Carol rose to fame in 1982 when she joined popular game show Countdown.

She's gone on to take various television and radio roles, and annually hosts The Pride of Britain Awards.

Can you relate to Carol? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Carol Vorderman countdown

Trending Articles

 Kate Garraway thanks police after 'utterly terrifying' motorway incident
Alex George supported by Ruth Langsford following brother’s tragic death after she lost her sister
Corrie's Tina O'Brien reveals daughter Scarlett could be moving to LA after Disney audition
Meghan Markle 'called rude names behind her back by royals and palace staff' new book claims
Rylan Clark-Neal pays tribute as Big Brother's Bit on the Side 'regular' dies aged 47
The Voice Kids: Kerry Katona breaks down as daughter Heidi nervously performs