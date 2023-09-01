Carol Vorderman in heart sunglasses
News

Carol Vorderman slips into leopard print string bikini as she celebrates huge milestone

Congrats Carol!

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

Carol Vorderman has thrilled her followers with a stunning bikini snap as she celebrates a huge milestone.

The 62-year-old star took to social media to thank fans as she officially hit 400,000 followers on Instagram.

Carol Vorderman in leopard bikini
How is Carol 62?! (Credit: Instagram)

Carol Vorderman celebrates milestone with bikini snap

“YOU’RE THE BEST” Carol told the lucky 400,000, as she treated them to a gorgeous video montage.

Beginning with a stunning snap in a slinky leopard print string bikini, Carol showed off some of her best Instagram moments from impressive workout footage to holiday photos to glam red carpet looks.

She continued: “Thank you 400,000 times for putting up with me on here. You make an old bird with an iPhone very happy indeed. Huge love.”

She also added: “P.S. mischief rules. PPS From 300,000 to 400,000 in 6 months. Heck. Thank you.”

As usual, there was an outpouring of love for Carol in the comments section.

One fan said: “Every post of yours makes me love you more and more. Please don’t stop what you’re doing or saying what you’re saying.”

Another person also gushed: “You’re such a queen, brains as well as beauty. No [bleeps] ever given, Vodders our next prime minister. Someone we should all aspire to.”

A third person said: “Congrulations! You deserve ever follower Vorders.”

A fourth commented: “I don’t just love how you look. I also love what you believe and stand for.”

Several famous names also cheered her on.

Fellow TV presenter Julia Bradbury said: “Whoop go Vodders!” with two clapping emojis.

Actress Faye Ripley also celebrated Carol with four fire emojis.

Meanwhile, presenter Kirsty Gallacher and popstar Pixie Lott both sent three red love hearts.

Read more: All the ex Loose Women stars who’ve badmouthed the show amid fresh claims of ‘toxic’ culture on set

YouTube video player

