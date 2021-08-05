Carol Vorderman apologises after bikini mishap on Instagram – not that fans minded

Carol Vorderman loves to share racy photos on Instagram, but her latest caught the attention of fans for the wrong reason.

The former Countdown star, 60, was showing off her stunning figure in a black string bikini.

Carol regularly flashes her curves, and her age-defying figure usually leaves her followers speechless.

Carol Vorderman is known for posting racy photos online (Credit: SplashNews)

Carol Vorderman fans spot mishap

However, in her latest snap, there was something else that caught their eye.

“Can someone have a word with Mr RainCloud… in need of more summer,” she captioned the cheeky picture.

“VORDERMILF,” joked one fan, while a second commented: “Is it just me, or did the temperature suddenly shoot up in here?!”

While many other fans rushed to compliment the star, some quickly realised that Carol had made a rather awkward mistake.

It turns out Carol had accidentally put her bikini top on inside out.

The star later edited her caption so she could reference her blunder.

She added: “And yes I’m a #HappyScruff…..#bikini top inside out #nomakeup,” she added, before apologising to Elizabeth Hurley, as Carol was wearing one of the star’s bikinis from her eponymous beachwear brand.

“(With huge apologies to @elizabethhurley1… Queen of the bikinis) ….one day I’ll learn to posh up a bit….but probably not going to happen anytime soon.”

Carol for Doctor Who?

Meanwhile, there could be a major career change on the cards for Carol.

Following the announcement that Time Lord Jodie Whittaker is quitting Doctor Who, some fans rallied behind the idea of Carol joining the series.

A fan mocked up an image of Carol as an assistant to Welsh weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, and it grabbed her attention.

She retweeted the picture and added numerous cry-laughing emojis.

