Carmela Chillery-Watson has completed a gruelling challenge before she permanently loses the ability to walk.

The six-year-old has a life-limiting condition, LMNA Congenital MD, which causes her muscles to get weaker with each step she takes.

Carmela can’t walk for more than five minutes at a time but decided to take on a walking challenge while dressed as Wonder Woman.

Carmela Chillery-Watson has completed a gruelling challenge (Credit: Muscular Dystrophy UK)

What did Carmela Chillery-Watson do?

The little girl completed the equivalent of a marathon every single day throughout the month of September.

Despite the strain it puts on her body, Carmela walked 300km on her specially-designed crutches.

And she did it in style as she dressed up as her favourite superhero, Wonder Woman.

Carmela did the challenge while still attending school, physio sessions and hospital appointments.

Carmela has LMNA Congenital MD, which causes her muscles to get weaker with each step she takes (Credit: Muscular Dystrophy UK)

The little girl’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed and she’s received messages of support and donations from the cast of the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 film.

Lead actress Gal Gadot and co-star Lilly Aspell were among them.

Carmela is raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK to help other children and people with conditions like hers.

When did Carmela cross the finish line?

On Wednesday (September 30), she crossed the finish line in Wiltshire.

And she had a visit from Batman and even got to ride in his Riddler Racer.

Carmela had a visit from Batman (Credit: Muscular Dystrophy UK)

Carmela’s mum Lucy said: “In the beginning the adrenaline was keeping us from feeling tired and sore.

“But just a week in Carmela’s spine curvatures started causing her dizziness and nausea.

“Both the walking and long periods of sitting in a wheelchair over an uneven terrain caused misalignments.”

She added: “In Carmela’s world she is indestructible and if she had a choice she would keep going until she fell.

“Carmela never complains about her pains and has always been committed to completing the challenge no matter what her body goes through.”

Carmela thanked people for helping her (Credit: Muscular Dystrophy UK)

What has Carmela said about her challenge?

Meanwhile, Carmela said: “Walking was the hardest part but I loved the beach walks and getting cheered along was awesome.

“Thank you to everyone helping me, hope to walk for longer and finding a cure for my horrible disease.”

Walking was the hardest part but I loved the beach walks.

Catherine Woodhead, Muscular Dystrophy CEO, said: “We are hugely impressed and grateful that Carmela and her team have managed to raise more than £12,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK during their Wonder Woman challenge.

“They deserve a huge well done as this has been physically and emotionally gruelling for both Carmela and her mum.”

She added: “The money Carmela and her team have raised is vital to helping us fund research into treatments.

Carmela is raising funds to help other children and people with conditions like hers (Credit: Muscular Dystrophy UK)

“And ultimately a cure, for people with muscle-wasting conditions, particularly because our finances as a charity have been so badly affected by COVID-19.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020: New series ‘under threat’ due to new lockdown rules

The little star is still raising funds on her JustGiving page.

In addition, her Instagram account documenting her journey can be found here.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.