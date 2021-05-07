Carl Woods was keen for fiancée Katie Price to have “the best” when it came to designing her eighth engagement ring, his jeweller has revealed.

The happy couple announced their engagement news last month, with Katie proudly showing off the seven carat diamond ring.

Now, family jeweller Rankins has exclusively opened up to Entertainment Daily on the special meaning behind the rock.

How did Carl Woods design Katie Price’s engagement ring?

Carl, 32, approached the jewellers in east London to design the ring around six weeks ago.

Jodie Rankin told ED!: “It took around four weeks to make. He contacted us about six weeks ago.

“It’s a beautiful ring. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say much detail, but it’s quite a large centre stone – it’s a big ring!”

He wanted to make it the best it could be

Katie, 42, and Carl have enjoyed a whirlwind romance since meeting last year.

And it appears the former Love Island star was determined to make the ring just as special.

Furthermore, Jodie explained: “We went through quite a few stages of design and he knew what he wanted.

“We based it on his original ideas and we worked together to make it the best.”

She continued: “He wanted to make sure it was amazing. Obviously, it was special for him and he wanted to make it the best it could be.

“The second I knew who it was for, I knew what the aim was.”

In addition, Jodie admitted she’s continuing to work with the couple ahead of their big day.

The jeweller said: “I think it’s lovely to be able to do something like this. I enjoyed working to make it special.

“It’s nice to be part of anyone’s engagement.”

What has Carl Woods said about the ring?

Meanwhile, Carl previously discussed the process of designing the stunning ring.

He told OK! magazine: “The ring had to be perfect. I was recommended a family jeweller, Rankins in east London. Jodie Rankin helped me with the design.

“I knew what Katie had her eye on and added my own touches. Like Katie, it’s a one-off, a truly stunning piece.”

Thankfully, the mum-of-five is over the moon with the expensive rock.

On Thursday (May 6), Katie showed off her “gorgeous” ring on Instagram as she filmed her hand.

In a clip, she gushed: “Just in love with @carljwoods and more this gorgeous ring.”

