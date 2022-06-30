Carl Woods is reportedly “desperate” for a baby with Katie Price.

Reports that the 32-year-old wants a kid with Katie comes just days after she narrowly avoided prison once again.

Carl reportedly wants a kid with Katie (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price and Carl Woods

Just days after Katie avoided a jail sentence, it’s been reported that her fiancé, Carl, wants a baby with her.

Carl and Katie have been together for over two years now – and have always been open about wanting a kid together.

The couple are now on holiday in Thailand together after a tough few months for them.

Now, after Katie avoided prison again, Carl is apparently looking to start a family with her.

A source spoke to the Mirror about Carl’s desire to become a father.

“Carl really hopes to be a father in the near future,” they said. “These last few years have been a really challenging period in all angles of Carl’s life, but at this very moment his biggest desire is to become a father.”

Could Carl and Katie have a baby together? (Credit: YouTube)

Latest on Katie Price and Carl Woods

The source then continued, saying that Carl is “strong-minded” and always tackles everything in life “head-on”.

The 32-year-old reportedly sees becoming a father as a challenge that he would like to take on.

They then claimed that he hopes to start his own family with Katie someday.

“He would be a great dad and would give his children everything they need and more,” they said.

“Carl is so good around children, he would be such a natural father.”

ED! has contacted reps for Carl for comment.

Katie avoided prison time the other day (Credit: YouTube)

Katie avoids prison again

Last week saw Katie narrowly avoid prison yet again.

The 43-year-old appeared in court after allegedly contacting Michelle Penticost, Kieran Hayler‘s fiancée.

This was despite Hayler and Penticost having a restraining order against her.

Katie was accused of breaching the restraining order by sending Michelle an abusive text.

Appearing in court last week, Katie was sentenced to an 18-month community order.

However, she has reportedly already been reported to the police by Hayler. This was because Katie reportedly tried reaching out to Michelle again, telling one of her children to “tell Michelle she can’t send her to prison”.

