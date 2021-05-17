Carl Woods hits back at Katie Price bankruptcy claims as they jet off to Portugal

Carl Woods is hitting back after he and Katie Price jetted off to Portugal.

The former Love Island star, 31, says Katie, 42, has every right to travel abroad.

The celebrity couple are two of the first Brits to head abroad after lockdown travel restrictions lifted today.

Carl is furious at a tabloid claiming Katie is bankrupt, and even says their plane tickets cost just £7 each!

Taking to Instagram, Carl said: “So we got the bankrupt headlines again for Kate.”

Katie is then shown enjoying a drink and adds: “Boring!”

Carl continues: “They are very, very boring. But it’s her birthday at the weekend.

“And am I not allowed to take my fiancée away for her birthday?

“One of the first flights out? And not only that but we’ve got some good projects we’re working on over here.”

They then revealed that two of their friends had joined them for the trip.

However, this is by no means the only holiday the loved-up pair have enjoyed.

They’ve enjoyed several luxury staycations in the UK throughout lockdown.

And they also jetted off for a three-week holiday in the Maldives back in October of last year.

What’s more, they also travelled to Turkey last summer to have ‘his and hers’ veneers fitted.

It was during this fateful trip that Katie broke both of her feet while visiting a theme park.

She went on to have surgery and months of recuperation.

Meanwhile, Carl served as her trusty carer throughout her ordeal.

When did Carl and Katie meet?

The couple met last year during the first national lockdown.

They claim to have never spent a day apart since, and announced their engagement last month.

What’s more, they are hoping to have a baby together.

This would be Katie’s sixth child and Carl’s first.

She told The Sun that she will undergo IVF and will call the baby Miracle.

She says she wants to conceive as soon as possible for the sake of her terminally ill mum, Amy.

Katie explained: “We’re going to call the baby Miracle.

“I’m doing this for my mum. She told me to have IVF so she can see us have kids.”

