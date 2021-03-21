Carl Woods – the boyfriend of Katie Price – has been rushed to hospital after breaking his hand in three places.

The one-time Love Island star and car salesman, 32, suffered a freak gym accident.

Carl slipped in the gym and dropped a heavy dumbbell onto his hand.

Luckily he was rushed to A&E where he was bandaged up and told he will likely need an operation.

His partner Katie Price, 42, reportedly stayed the night at the hospital.

How will Katie and Carl cope? (Credit: YouTube)

Carl Woods and Katie Price: ‘Worst possible situation for the pair’

A source said this is a nightmare scenario for the pair.

Katie has limited mobility herself after breaking both of her feet in Turkey last summer.

Read more: Police request information over Katie Price’s ‘driving breach’

And now Carl will only be able to use one of his hands – likely preventing him from driving.

The source told The Sun: “This is the worst possible situation for the pair – they’re now both struggling with severe injuries.

“Carl has broken three bones in his hand and has had to have his whole arm put into plaster and is now facing an operation to get it fixed.”

Carl Woods had been caring for Katie Price since her accident (Credit: SplashNews)

Adding: “It’s just typical of Katie’s bad luck at the moment that his hand is out of action while she’s recovering from breaking her feet.”

What has Harvey said about Carl’s accident?

Now back at home, Carl shared a video of Katie’s son Harvey, 18, comforting him.

Read more: Katie Price visited by police after ‘breaking lockdown rules’

Sharing on Instagram, Harvey says: “Sore arm! Get better soon Carl Woods.”

Katie then says: “What has he done? It is like Mummy’s feet. He has broken it.”

Carl says he’s been a fan of Katie’s for years (Credit: YouTube)

Harvey says: “Bad! It’s bad isn’t it Carl? I feel angry. Be better and be brave Carl.”

Carl met Katie during the first national lockdown last year – and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

They’ve holidayed to Turkey together as well as to The Maldives.

And they even have his and hers matching veneers and tattoos of one another’s faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@carljwoods)

Is Katie Price pregnant?

Katie’s made no secret that she’s keen to have a baby with Carl – and teased a “baby bump” last week.

On Friday she shared a photo of herself cradling her stomach.

The rather telling caption read: “Happy and healthy. It’s the best feeling ever I thank @carljwoods for being part of me x.”



If true, Katie would be pregnant with her sixth child.

However, neither Katie or Carl have confirmed the pregnancy yet.

ED has contacted Katie Price’s representative for comment.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.