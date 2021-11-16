Carl Woods breaks silence on reports he and Katie Price are getting married

Katie Price and Carl Woods sparked rumours they were about to get married when they were pictured in Vegas getting a marriage license.

They were even pictured inside a bridal shop and at the Romano Chapel at Caesars Palace.

But all was not as it seemed.

Carl and Katie are in Las Vegas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did Katie Price and Carl Woods get married?

Katie, 43, shared footage of them inside the marriage suite with the cryptic message ‘done and dusted’.

Although it appeared the loved-up couple had said ‘I do’, it turns out they didn’t.

What’s more, it was all part of an elaborate hoax, it seems.

Carl shared with his Instagram followers: “I can confirm Katie Price and I are not getting married in Vegas and never was.

“However a $102 marriage certificate caused complete carnage and got the media all excited and [bleep].”

What was the fallout?

Rumours of a wedding apparently didn’t go down well the fathers of Katie’s kids.

Peter Andre shares son Junior, 16, and 14-year-old Princess with his ex wife.

Meanwhile, her third husband Kieran Hayler shares Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with Katie.

A source close to Kieran told the Daily Mail last week: “Kieran and Peter are livid that Katie hasn’t taken the children’s feelings into consideration.

“Pete has already sent legal letters today. Kieran feels she is putting Carl first and is a very selfish mother and has done this because all she cares about is her relationship with him.”

Katie Price and Carl Woods before heading to Vegas (Credit Splashnews.com)

Why was Katie already fighting with Peter and Kieran?

Naming both exes, Katie said on social media both men had contributed to her mental health battle.

She wrote: “Peter and Kieran have contributed to the state of my mental health.”

Katie added they should stop “using their children as a ‘pawn’ because it isn’t fair”.

Peter seemingly hit back, writing on social media: “I don’t do stories. It’s not my bag. I never get involved. Just thought I’d let anyone interested know. Nice try though.”

