Care homes have been “banned” from putting up Christmas decorations over fears they could spread COVID.

Local authorities are said to have cited so-called “infection control issues” and slapped care homes with the ban.

Managers have been told they will have to take down Christmas trees, baubles and tinsel as they can’t easily be wiped down and disinfected.

However, critics have said the measures will take away the magic of Christmas from elderly residents.

Managers at care homes ‘distraught’

The Care Campaign for the Vulnerable revealed it has received “distraught messages from care home managers” concerned about the ban.

Carehome.co.uk reports local authorities are trying to stop homes decking the halls this Christmas.

I had a visit from Infection Control and we’d started to decorate our reception area and she told us: ‘I wouldn’t bother going any further, because you’ll be told to rip them all down.’

One manager said: “After everything that has been taken away from our residents this year, we’re now expected to take Christmas away from them too! ‘Infection control’ issues,” they said.

They added: “I had a visit from Infection Control and we’d started to decorate our reception area and she told us: ‘I wouldn’t bother going any further, because you’ll be told to rip them all down.'”

‘Downright appalling’

The manager asked the local authority directly if they would be allowed Christmas decorations at the home.

They were told there is “no published guidance” yet.

However, they added they will not allow Christmas decorations.

The manager said their heart was “breaking” for the home’s residents.

And they have heard similar tales from other homes too, they revealed.

A spokesperson for the Care Campaign for the Vulnerable said they found it “downright appalling”.

“I find this downright appalling. As if residents haven’t lost enough this year already. Why deprive them of the joy of Christmas?” they said.

Brits respond to COVID Christmas rules in care homes

Twitter has also responded to the reports.

“Disgusting!! Cruelty beyond comprehension regarding our elderly in care homes,” said one.

“Wow that is terrible! It’s like they want to break the spirit of the elderly, we need to end all of this!” said another.

“When are people going to wake up and rise up! That’s just cruelty and madness,” said another.

“It’s like they are trying to wipe out the things that mean a lot to us,” said another.

They added: “I know it’s just decorations but it’s the joy and memories it’s sparks for people.”

