Cara De La Hoyde praised by fans as she poses in underwear nine days after birth

Cara De La Hoyde has been praised after posing in her underwear - nine days after giving birth!

The former Love Island winner welcomed a baby daughter with husband Nathan Massey late last month.

Now, Cara is looking better than ever as she proudly flaunted her post-partum figure.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared a series of photos while standing in front of a mirror.

She showed off her body in the trio of snaps, posing at different angles.

Beaming with confidence, Cara, 30, wrote: "9 days later this is me.

"Great day today shooting something very exciting."

Cara De La Hoyde recently welcomed a baby daughter with Nathan Massey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cara's celebrity pals rushed to compliment the snap, with TOWIE's Amy Childs writing: "You look incredible."

Jacqueline Jossa said: "Go girl stunning."

Olivia Buckland added: "SO beautiful."

Fans were left in awe of the stunning shot, labelling her "gorgeous" and "beautiful".

The Love Island star flaunted her post-baby body on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cara and Nathan's new addition

Cara and Nathan, who already share two-year-old son Freddie, welcomed their baby daughter last month.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Cara wrote: "She’s here and home. We are both want to say a massive. Thankyou to all the amazing ladies who looked after us @darent_valley_hospital over the last few days.

"Thank you for all your messages that have kept me going."

She accompanied the sweet post with a shot of herself cradling the newborn.

Cara and Nathan are also parents to son Freddie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since then, the star has been busy bonding with her two adorable kids.

Last week, she posted a loving snap of Freddie alongside his sister as he settled into life as a big brother.

However, it hasn't been without its struggles as she opened up on suffering from "back ache and sore nipples".

Their new addition comes just one year after the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Kent.

Cara posed nine days after giving birth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple wed at in Preston Court Barn in Canterbury in front of 120 friends and family.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Nathan said: "It went perfectly. It was one of the best days of my life. I lost my voice! Everyone has said it's the best wedding they've ever been to."

Cara added: "After the wedding we camped with our friends in tipis. We had drinks, talked about the day and then we boogied the night away.

"I didn’t go to bed until 5am and then we got up at 7am to have a barbecue and make bacon and sausage rolls for everyone."

