Captain Sir Tom Moore made touching comments about his wife Pamela before his death.

The war veteran and fundraising hero died on Tuesday at the age of 100 after battling coronavirus in hospital.

Sir Tom had a remarkable life and his love story with Pamela was a big part of it.

Captain Tom Moore died this week after battling coronavirus (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

What did Captain Sir Tom say about wife Pamela?

Sir Tom previously recalled meeting Pamela when he was 50 and she was an office manager in Gravesend and said she looked “like a model”.

He told the Mirror last year: “As it so happened, the office manager in Gravesend was a rather attractive young lady – she looked terrific to me, like a model.

“So I had to do various trips and, shall we say, the ­attraction with the office manager became stronger and I eventually married her.”

Tom and Pamela married in 1968 (Credit: ITV)

When did Tom and Pamela get married?

Tom and Pamela tied the knot in 1968 and had two daughters, Lucy and Hannah.

He added to the publication at the time: “Pamela loved nothing more than a trip to Marks & Spencer. That was her dream day out, so we did that a lot.”

Sir Tom described he and Pamela’s marriage as “a happy time”.

However, sadly, Pamela was diagnosed with dementia when she was in her 60s.

Tom cared for his wife for two years before she moved into a care home.

Sir Tom felt he “let down” wife Pamela when she went into a care home (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

In November last year, the war hero recalled Pamela going into a care home.

He told GQ: “I remember that day well. I had been looking after her at home a long time. But I realised I couldn’t do it any longer, that she needed day-to-day assistance, but I must say I remember it well.”

But he said he felt he was “letting her down”.

Sir Tom added: “Taking her… she didn’t really know what we were doing. And I felt… I felt I was letting her down.

Tom cared for Pamela for two years as she battled dementia (Credit: ITV)

“I realise it was the best that could be done. I realise my effort wasn’t enough.”

Pamela sadly died in 2006 and Sir Tom went on to live with his daughter, Hannah, and his grandchildren.

Speaking about moving in with his daughter on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories last year, Tom said: “I was very fortunate to move in with them.

“That was a good day when I moved in with them,’ he told the host. ‘I’ve got four grandchildren, and what more can you wish for than that?”

