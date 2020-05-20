Captain Tom Moore sends touching message to Queen after receiving knighthood

Colonel Tom Moore has thanked the Queen, Boris Johnson and the public after receiving a knighthood.

The army veteran, 100, will be knighted on Wednesday (May 20) after raising millions for the NHS.

Colonel Tom will be knighted after raising more than £32 million for NHS charities.

Colonel Tom Moore is receiving a knighthood on Wednesday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan's controversial Colonel Tom Moore comments divide GMB fans

Initially, the pensioner had hoped to raise just £1,000 by asking family and friends to sponsor him for talking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

What has Colonel Tom said?

A tweet shared to Tom's Twitter account read: "I am absolutely overwhelmed.

"Never for one moment could I have imagined I would be awarded with such a great honour.

"I’d like to thank Her Majesty The Queen, the Prime Minister and the Great British public. I will remain at your service…"

2/2 This started as something small and I’ve been overwhelmed by the gratitude and love from the British public and beyond.



We must take this opportunity to recognise our frontline heroes of the National Health Service who put their lives at risk every day to keep us safe.' — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) May 20, 2020

The statement continued: "'This started as something small and I’ve been overwhelmed by the gratitude and love from the British public and beyond.

"We must take this opportunity to recognise our frontline heroes of the National Health Service who put their lives at risk every day to keep us safe.'"

Meanwhile, speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Colonel Tom expressed his gratitude.

'After the storm, there will be a golden sky. Things will improve and things will get better.'@captaintommoore shares his message of hope and positivity with everyone during these testing times.#GMB pic.twitter.com/K5hCXpkXmo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 20, 2020

He said: "I’m absolutely thrilled that her majesty has decided or chosen for me to be knighted it really is a great honour.

"It’s nothing I anticipated, I never believed it would happen to me."

Tom added: "It never ever entered my head that something like this would happen to me."

Tom thanked the Queen for the honour (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Captain Tom Moore apologises to Amanda Holden after saying he prefers Susanna Reid

Meanwhile, last month, Tom celebrated his 100th birthday with thousands of cards from the public and an RAF flypast above his home.

It’s nothing I anticipated, I never believed it would happen to me.

Along with his string of achievements, he's also sitting at the top of the charts with his cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone alongside Michael Ball.

He also has a Pride of Britain award for his incredible fundraising efforts.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know what you think of this story.