Captain Tom Moore releases charity single with Michael Ball

Captain Tom Moore has teamed up with crooner Michael Ball to release their version of You'll Never Walk Alone for charity.

Captain Tom Moore has teamed up with Michael Ball to release You'll Never Walk Alone for charity (Credit: BBC)

Tom has already raised over £18 million for NHS workers after completing his aim of 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30.

Now he plans to set the charts alight and raise even more money for charity.

The unlikely duo revealed their single on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show this morning (April 17) after Michael sang the hit single yesterday while Captain Moore completed his challenge with a Guard Of Honour.

Michael Ball says it's an honour to sing to Captain Tom Moore (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Writing on Twitter, Michael revealed: "Our version of You'll Never Walk Alone is available to download NOW. @captaintommoore it's an honour for me to have recorded this song with you, a true hero, supported by The NHS Voices for Care Choir. Let's get this to No.1 for Tom's 100th Birthday."

Fans rushed to show their support, with one writing: "Listened to it three or four times now, it is amazing and emotional. Well done to all involved."

'Blubbering wreck'

A second said: "Just reduced a 64-year-old tough nut to a blubbering wreck."

"Absolutely amazing, should come with a box of tissues," a third tweeted. "Well done Captain Tom, you are a hero and thank you Michael for doing this, both true gents."

Our version of You'll Never Walk Alone is available to download NOW. @captaintommoore it's an honour for me to have recorded this song with you, a true hero, supported by The NHS Voices for Care Choir. Let's get this to No.1 for Tom's 100th Birthday https://t.co/VXZSGaiyV3 — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) April 17, 2020

So myself and @mrmichaelball had our first play of our own version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ on @BBCRadio2 with @ZoeTheBall this morning. It will be available to download later today, and ALL profits will go to the fund. Thanks Voice of Care Choir for joining us.#walkwithtom pic.twitter.com/Tz7pvmrNiH — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 17, 2020

Michael Ball added: "I am so delighted and incredibly thrilled that our version of You’ll Never Walk Alone will be released later today, with all profits being donated to Captain Tom’s 100th birthday walk fund in aid of the @nhswebsite.

"Also a huge thank you to the amazing NHS Voices of Care Choir for joining us on the single."

Captain Tom Moore has become an overnight celebrity since setting out to complete his challenge with the aim of raising £1,000 for the NHS, walking with the aid of his zimmer frame.

Knighthood

After raising more than £18 million with figures still rising, Piers Morgan is leading the campaign to have Captain Moore knighted.

Speaking on GMB, Piers said: "Wouldn't it be nice to see Captain Tom Moore, who served his country in World War Two and has now raised over £4 million for the NHS in a week, knighted for his service to to the country?"

He added: "He's 100 on April 30th. Wouldn't it be great if we didn't feel temptation to give it to business people, who pay money for the honour, or to celebrities for singing nice songs. But we give it to someone like him. That we make him Sir Tom."

