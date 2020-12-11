Captain Tom Moore jets off to Barbados on bucket list trip as fans say he ‘deserves it’

Captain Tom Moore has jetted off to Barbados on a well-deserved holiday.

The much-loved war veteran, who helped raised £32million for NHS causes, looked completely unfazed as he boarded the British Airways flight today – complete with his own personalised seat cover.

Ahead of the trip, Captain Tom explained the exotic break was on his “bucket list”.

Sir Captain Tom Moore jetted off to Barbados today (Credit: ITV)

What did Captain Tom Moore say?

Alongside a shot from the plane, it read: “A message from Tom ‘I never thought that, at the age of 100, I would get to travel again.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has made this possible.

I never thought that, at the age of 100, I would get to travel again

“The support I have been shown in 2020 has given me renewed energy and today I get to tick something off my bucket list’.”

Captain Tom went on to thank British Airways and Visit Barbados for gifting him the incredible trip.

A message from Tom "I never thought that, at the age of 100, I would get to travel again. I'm so grateful to everyone who has made this possible. The support I have been shown in 2020 has given me renewed energy and today I get to tick something off my bucket list." pic.twitter.com/bA9uC8G54M — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) December 11, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan slams vaccine conspiracy theorist’s claim he was ‘paid by Bill Gates’



The pre-flight post didn’t go unnoticed by fans, with one commenting: “You have been hands down the best part of 2020. Enjoy yourself you remarkable man.”

A second gushed: “If anyone deserves to travel this year it’s you, Captain Tom!”

A third added: “You deserve this Captain Tom. You are an inspiration to us all in a year that has shown us who true heroes are. Enjoy every moment Sir.”

While Piers Morgan retweeted the shot and said: “Brilliant – if anyone deserves a holiday this year, it’s you. Have a wonderful time.”

Captain Tom shared a snap from the British Airways flight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Captain Tom opens up on his late wife

The trip comes shortly after the lockdown centenarian opened up on his late wife Pamela.

Pamela was diagnosed with dementia in her sixties.

However, Captain Tom was compelled to make a decision about how his wife would be best cared for after two years of looking after her.

He told GQ: “I remember that day well. I had been looking after her at home a long time.

Piers Morgan praised the war veteran (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Adam Thomas reveals son Teddy has raised thousands for charity dressed as Captain Tom

“Taking her… she didn’t really know what we were doing. And I felt… I felt I was letting her down.”

Captain Tom rose to fame after raising millions for NHS charities by doing laps of his garden to mark his 100th birthday.

Since then, the fundraising legend has appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories and was even knighted by the Queen.

Speaking about the honour, he said: “This is such a high award and to get it from Her Majesty as well – what more can anyone wish for? This has been an absolutely magnificent day for me.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.