Death threats, spa scandal and pocketing £800k: The shock revelations keep coming in explosive interview with Captain Tom’s daughter

The late Captain Sir Tom Moore raised thousands during the pandemic for the NHS, and now it has been revealed that his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, made large sums of money off of her father’s work.

During the first coronavirus lockdown, Captain Tom walked 100 laps around his 25-metre garden to raise money for NHS staff. He raised well over £30 million with his efforts.

Hannah has now spoken about keeping hold of £800,000 made from three books written by her late father.

A teaser trailer has been released showing Hannah, her husband Colin Ingram and their two children talking to Piers Morgan for his Talk TV show – Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Captain Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah interviewed

The three-and-a-half-minute trailer is just a sneak peek of the interview, which will air in full on Pier’s show at 8pm on Talk TV tonight (October 12).

In the interview, she said: “These were my father’s books, and it was honestly such a joy for him to write them, but they were his books. He had an agent, and they worked on that deal, and his wishes were that that money would sit in Club Nook, and in the end…”

Piers jumped in: “For you to keep?” to which Hannah replied: “Yes.”

The clip also showed that Hannah said there was “absolutely” no mention of the proceeds going to The Captain Tom Foundation.

What else does the trailer show

Another short clip also teased that since stories have broken about the scandals involving the family, they have received death threats. Hannah said: “There is a forum… they were all discussing how they were going to come and kill us all.”

Hannah will also been seen explaining that the furore has been “utterly devastating” for the family. Her husband says: “She has been extremely ill… we all have.”

Benji, her son, concludes: “There’s been genuine times where I don’t think she’s known if she could go on.”

The interview is set against controversy around a renovation at the family’s property involving her father’s charity.

Hannah and her husband were accused of using her late father’s charity to secure sign-off on a huge pool house. This resides at their £1.2m home.

A talking point that is discussed in the full interview. “Why are you reluctant to get rid of it?” Piers asks, adding: “I’ve asked this a few times now… I’ll give you one last chance.”

“Would you, if you had your time again, keep that money?” Catch Piers Morgan’s sit-down interview with the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore at 8pm tonight.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/Ib6ICopUDq — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 12, 2023

Elsewhere, Piers asks about criticism that Hannah was also paid to attend the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Awards. He asks how much the fee was, Hannah says: “I was paid £18,000 for that.”

Piers replies: “How much did the charity get?”

“£2,000,” Hannah adds.

What viewers think

The preview clip has been viewed over 600,000 times on X, formerly Twitter.

One viewer commented: “Bit strange dragging the kids along.”

Another added: “Never trusted her from day one.”

“I’m guessing the fee from this interview made up for it,” a third said.

However, one social media user defended the family: “Are the family not entitled to some inheritance from Dad …”

A second also championed them and said: “This is so bizzare. When it was first reported on I thought they had taken money FROM the charity. Not made money off books her wrote. Completely entitled to that money. Wonder how much money those complaining have made for charity.”

“He wrote a book sold it so it’s their money… end of,” another added.

