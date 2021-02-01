Captain Tom Moore has COVID and his legions of fans have rushed to send him well wishes on social media.

The fundraising legend, 100, is in hospital after testing positive for the bug, following treatment for pneumonia in recent weeks.

And his family revealed why he hasn’t had the vaccine yet, despite his age.

Captain Tom received a knighthood last year in a ceremony at Windsor Castle (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Why hasn’t Captain Sir Tom Moore had the COVID vaccine?

A spokesperson said, as reported by The Sun: “Because of the medication he was taking for his pneumonia he couldn’t have the COVID jab.”

Read more: Captain Tom Moore jets off to Barbados on bucket list trip as fans say he ‘deserves it’

They added: “Everyone is sending positive thoughts his way.”

ED! contacted Captain Tom’s reps for additional comment.

His daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, revealed on Twitter that her dad was in Bedford Hospital after needing help breathing.

Fans on the social media site flooded feeds with well wishes for the centenarian, who raised almost £33million for the NHS.

Sir Tom Moore is in hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Tributes to fundraising legend

TV presenter Piers Morgan was among those to send Captain Tom a supportive message.

The Good Morning Britain host took to social media to post a snap of Sir Tom wearing the Union Flag.

He said on Twitter, “Come on, Captain Sir Tom – we’re all rooting for you” and wrote on Instagram: “Sending the great man all my prayers for a speedy recovery.”

You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also shared a message of support for the fundraising legend, praising him for ‘inspiring the nation’.

The PM tweeted: “My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery.”

My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery. https://t.co/Gm0S07umgd — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 31, 2021

Sending my best wishes, Hannah. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) January 31, 2021

Goodness me. Wishing you a speedy recovery and look forward to a cup of tea with you when it’s safe ❤️ — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) January 31, 2021

What did Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family say about him?

In a statement on Twitter, Hannah told her dad’s followers: “Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19.

Sir Captain Tom Moore was on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU.”

She continued: “We know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.