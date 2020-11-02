Captain Tom Moore calls for national strength during second lockdown: ‘Remember we are British’

Captain Sir Tom Moore has urged Brits to stay strong throughout the upcoming second national lockdown.

The war and charity fundraising hero, 100, says we all have what it takes to get through these tough times.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, he called for the British public to rally together.

He said: “I remember when we had a very difficult time and it was called the Battle of Britain…but we fought on and the young people and everyone put their shoulders to the wheel and we beat the Battle of Britain.

Sir Tom Moore raised tens of millions for the NHS (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Sir Captain Tom Moore say?

“Whatever we’re up against at the moment we shall do exactly the same because remember we are British and we always get through.

“We don’t get downhearted and we will get on through whatever is thrown at us, and we shall win.”

Read more: Piers Morgan issues stark coronavirus warning on GMB

Sir Moore was awarded a special recognition award at last night’s Pride of Britain Awards.

This comes after he raised over £32.7 million for the NHS Charities Together by walking laps around his garden during lockdown.

Sir Captain Tom Moore on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

Why is Captain Tom Moore famous?

What’s more, he also offered additional encouragement to Brits in the latest episode of The Big Issue.

The magazine’s cover star, he said: “Throughout the years of my life I’ve had bad times but I’ve always got through them.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“And I will say to everyone, whatever the problems are at the moment – and we have problems, nationally and worldwide – eventually we will all get through that and we will always be a little bit happier than we are today.”

Since achieving his huge charity fundraising success, Sir Tom has become somewhat of a worldwide celebrity.

“Remember we are British and we always get through”@captaintommoore shares with #BBCBreakfast his outlook on the England lockdown. https://t.co/jX0hKM8Yud pic.twitter.com/lFI3STtuk7 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 2, 2020

He has published a biography as well as appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

And he was even knighted by The Queen, who came out of lockdown especially to award him with the honour.

Upon receiving his knighthood, Sir Tom said: “An absolutely outstanding day.

“I am absolutely overawed.