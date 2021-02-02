The Queen paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore following his death.

Her Majesty knighted Sir Tom, 100, in July last year after he raised over £32million for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Family’s Twitter page shared a photo of Sir Tom and his family speaking with the Queen, 94, following his knighthood.

The post read: “The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year.

“Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a post was shared to Sir Tom’s Twitter page to confirm he had passed away after battling coronavirus in hospital.

It read: “Captain Sir Tom Moore. 1920 – 2021.”

Tributes have poured in for the war veteran, who has been branded a national hero.

Piers Morgan wrote: “RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore, 100. A magnificent man. A national hero.

“In our darkest hour since WW2, he rallied Britain with his resilience, courage and optimism.

Sir Tom was knighted last year after raising millions for the NHS (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Tributes for Sir Tom pour in on social media

“Let us all heed his mantra in our own lives: ‘Tomorrow will be a good day.’ Thank you, Tom.”

The Royal Navy’s Twitter account read: “The entire Royal Navy family is saddened to hear of the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“Our condolences to the family of this inspirational man. Fair winds and following seas.”

On Sunday, Tom’s daughter confirmed he had been admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and battling pneumonia.

