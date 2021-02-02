Captain Sir Tom Moore has been remembered by NHS nurses following his death.

The 100-year-old war veteran was being treated for pneumonia before he contracted coronavirus.

Now, nurses at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have taken to social media to pay their respects.

NHS nurses have shared a touching tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Captain Sir Tom Moore death: What did NHS nurses say?

In a statement, Liz Lees, chief nurse at Bedfordshire Hospital said: “It has been our immense privilege to care for Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We share our deepest condolences and sympathies with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

“We’d also like to say thank you, and pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore for the remarkable contribution he has made to the NHS.”

Alongside the Twitter post, it read: “Our statement on the sad news of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s death.”

Sir Tom previously raised over £32 million for the NHS after completing 100 laps of his garden.

The war hero had initially set to complete the challenge ahead of his 100th birthday.

He was later knighted by the Queen for his achievements.

At the time, the Queen personally thanked Sir Tom, saying: “Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised.”

The war hero died aged 100 (Credit: ITV)

When did the war hero die?

Meanwhile, the devastating news was announced earlier today (February 2).

A photo shared to Sir Tom’s Twitter page read: “Captain Sir Tom Moore. 1920 – 2021.”

In addition, his daughter’s, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

The Queen knighting Captain Sir Tom Moore (Credit: SplashNews)

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

Since then, tributes have poured in for the war hero.

Piers Morgan, Peter Andre, Gary Lineker and Amanda Holden have all paid their respects to the late star.

