The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore has opened up about a conversation between her father and the Queen.

The NHS fundraising hero passed away nearly a year ago. He was knighted in July 2020.

And it seems meeting the Queen was ‘a dream come true’ for the then 100-year-old Second World War veteran.

The Queen knights Captain Sir Tom Moore (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s been revealed about Captain Sir Tom Moore and the Queen?

Speaking to OK!, daughter Hannah revealed Captain Sir Tom was not nervous about meeting the Queen.

However, he apparently did respect her above all others – and was looking forward to talking with her when receiving his knighthood.

Indeed, the much-admired public personality was anticipating the occasion so much, Hannah believes he would have been ‘alright’ with dying the next day.

She explained: “It was the biggest honour that could have been bestowed on him.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore joked about the Queen wielding a sword (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What the Queen said to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Hannah went on to say she wouldn’t repeat what the Queen had said to her father.

But she did reveal the Queen whispered some friendly and reassuring words as she knighted him.

Captain Sir Tom previously joked about hopes the Queen wouldn’t be too “heavy-handed” with the sword.

And it seems the Queen had picked up on his comments – and had the perfect reply to him.

Captain Sir Tom Moore received his knighthood from the Queen at Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen’s comeback to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Hannah recalled: “When he was being knighted she leaned in quietly and said, ‘I’ve done it quite a few times before and I’m quite gentle!'”

Captain Sir Tom’s daughter reflected on the Queen’s comments: “It was just fabulous and so funny.”

Hannah also said the Queen thanked her ‘on behalf of the nation’.

Following Captain Sir Tom’s passing, members of the royal family – including the Queen – sent letters of condolence.

Hannah concluded: “We feel like we’re the guardians of this incredible legacy and we want to do our best by it.”

