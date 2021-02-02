Captain Sir Tom Moore died after contracting coronavirus and Brits are calling for a moment of silence in his memory.

The fundraising hero died in hospital after requiring help with his breathing, following a positive COVID-19 test.

He was in Bedford Hospital and died with his family around him, according to his daughters. Tributes poured in as the news broke, including from The Queen.

The Queen knighted Captain Tom during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews)

Calls for a minute’s silence

Now, Captain’s Tom’s devastated fans are calling for a moment of silence in his memory, with some suggesting it should be this evening (Tuesday, February 2).

One said on Twitter: “If ever anyone ever deserves a national minute’s silence to reflect, then it’s Captain Sir Tom Moore! Rest in peace knowing that you made each of our tomorrows a better day.”

Another wrote: “I actually think we should do a silence for Captain Tom Moore.”

A third said: “Hope they do a national minute’s silence, if anyone deserves it, Captain Tom does.”

Someone else said: “Petition for a two-minute silence at 8pm tonight for Captain Tom Moore? Think that’s the least the bloke deserves.”

How much did Captain Sir Tom Moore raise for the NHS?

Captain Tom managed to raise over £32million for the NHS.

In total, his JustGiving page capped off at £32,796,155, which is well over the £500k he was hoping to raise.

Captain Tom did lengths of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday in April last year.

Captain Sir Tom Moore did an interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

Did Captain Tom get the COVID-19 vaccine?

No, Captain Sir Tom Moore did not get the coronavirus vaccine.

His family explained that it was due to treatment he was already receiving for pneumonia.

Captain Tom with daughter Hannah, son-in-law Colin and grandkids Benjie and Georgia (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

How many kids and grandchildren did he have?

Captain Tom had two children of his own and four grandchildren.

His daughters are Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira.

He spoke about his grandchildren during his emotional appearance on Piers Morgan‘s Life Stories, when he said: “I’ve got four grandchildren, and what more could you ask for than that?”

Max, Lucy’s son, revealed how proud his was of his granddad after his incredible fundraising efforts.

He told the BBC: “We’re just shocked and proud of him beyond belief.”

The hero died with his family at his bedside (Credit: ITV)

Did Captain Tom go to Barbados?

Yes, Captain Tom got to fulfil his dream of of holidaying in Barbados – a lifelong ambition – back in December. The break was before the UK government enforced the current strict rules on travel.

Tweeting a message to followers during the trip, his Twitter account posted: “Enjoying a beautiful family day in the Barbados sunshine, #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay.”

