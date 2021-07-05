The ashes of Captain Sir Tom Moore were buried alongside his parents and grandparents in a moving ceremony today (Monday July 5).

The national hero passed away aged 100 in February of this year (2021).

And today, Captain Sir Tom‘s ashes were laid to rest in a family plot in West Yorkshire.

A guard of honour sent Captain Sir Tom off to his final place of rest (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s ashes laid to rest

The man who raised millions for the NHS during the first lockdown took his final journey, on the institution’s 73rd birthday.

The moving ceremony, attended by close friends and family, took place in Riddleston, West Yorkshire.

School children and members of organisations close to Captain Sir Tom formed a guard of honour.

And, after his family walked through the guard, they laid his ashes to rest in a grave next to his parents and grandparents.

Captain Sir Tom became a national hero during the first lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Laid to rest with his family

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, and Keighley Town Chaplain, the Reverend Dr Jonathan Pritchard, conducted a short service at the graveside.

Dr Pritchard said: “This is the most immense privilege to be here serving in this way in this last living act for Captain Sir Tom Moore, here in Keighley.

He was an extraordinary man who’s made a real significant difference in the life of our nation.

“He’s lifted our spirits and raised our vision about what is possible.”

And, in keeping with his wishes, his family had “I told you I was old!” engraved onto the seven-foot memorial stone.

The past 18 months has shown us the importance of gratitude. Whether it be to family, friends or NHS heroes, saying thank you has never had a greater meaning. We are so grateful to everyone that has supported The Foundation as we continue this journey. Who you are grateful for? pic.twitter.com/e7IICx7D4Y — Captain Sir Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) July 4, 2021

“Who are you thankful for?”

Before the ceremony, the Captain Sir Tom Moore Foundation posted a poignant tweet on the eve of the NHS’s birthday.

Accompanying a picture of Captain Sir Tom in action during his charity walkathon, the tweet asked followers what are they thankful for?

“The past 18 months has shown us the importance of gratitude,” it said.

“Whether it be to family, friends or NHS heroes, saying thank you has never had a greater meaning.

“We are so grateful to everyone that has supported The Foundation as we continue this journey. Who you are grateful for?”