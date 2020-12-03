Model turned bedding designer Caprice Bourret has exclusively shut down claims she broke lockdown to head into the recording studio recently.

Mum-of-two Caprice was slammed online after photographs surfaced of her heading into the studio, where she was recording the last of the musical soundtrack for her new Christmas movie The Gift.

Far from breaking the rules, Caprice insists that she acted perfectly safely.

And, she told Entertainment Daily exclusively: “I don’t know why everyone was getting their knickers in a twist.”

Bedding designer Caprice is also starring in a Christmas movie this year (Credit: By Caprice Home)

‘I didn’t break it’

She added: “I didn’t break it. I didn’t see one other person apart from the producer but he was behind a glass wall. I’m like, what is the big deal?

“We all have to get on with it, this economy is suffering so much, so we have to get on with it. But of course we have to stay safe and if you’re staying safe why am I getting the flack?

“I didn’t understand it – I have to pay bills, I’m not furloughed, I’m not getting any compensation from the government. I have kids, I’ve got to work,” she said.

Looking for ‘feel-good’ roles

And that work has certainly progressed since the 1990s, when she was a successful pin-up. These days her focus is her two sons, her acting career and her By Caprice Home range.

“I’m at the stage in my life where I just want feel-good stuff. I want nice programming and I want people to smile and laugh and be happy,” she said of her Christmas movie The Gift, which is streaming on Amazon Prime now.

Talking about her new role, she revealed: “I love acting, I absolutely love it. I just dive right in and I love not being myself. I love the diversity I’m being offered at the moment, maybe because of my age, I like the challenge.”

“When I was in my thirties I was just offered the babe stuff, which I took it of course because you work to your strengths, but I didn’t really dive in fully.

“But now I love where I’m at and I love what I’m being offered. So let’s hope, cross my fingers and my toes, that we can move forward the acting front a bit more seriously.”

Caprice said she didn’t break lockdown regulations when she went into work at a recording studio (Credit: Splash News)

Embracing her age

Caprice turns 50 next year, but she tells us she isn’t worried about wrinkles.

“If I were single I’d probably be a little bit more concerned. But I’ve got an amazing husband, I’m a mum and that’s my first priority and I’m just in a really good place.

“I’ve done the partying, I’ve done it probably 10 times over, and ageing, the only thing that scares me is things start to go wrong. You have to really make an effort and look out for yourself.

“Am I worried about a wrinkle? Hell no. I earned those puppies, I’m okay with that,” she laughed.

The star’s new bedding collection is out now – and will next year expand into ‘glamorous’ towels and kitchenware (Credit: By Caprice Home)

A firm no to more reality TV

After her stint on Dancing On Ice, could more reality TV be on the cards?

“I’ve always said I’m not interested in reality any more. I’m more interested in acting and being a mum,” she revealed.

Am I worried about a wrinkle? Hell no. I earned those puppies, I’m okay with that.

So have her sons – Jett and Jax, seven – seen Christmas musical The Gift?

“They have – they thought it was cute. They said: ‘Mummy, we didn’t know you could sing.’ Well I sort of can’t but I did.

“I was super nervous,” she revealed. “I haven’t sung a tune in 15 years so it was a little bit daunting but we got through it.”

How did Caprice become a mum?

The way her sons came into the world was nothing short of miraculous.

After three failed attempts at IVF, Caprice found a surrogate to carry her and her husband Ty Comfort’s child.

However, just three weeks after the surrogate confirmed her pregnancy, Caprice discovered that she was pregnant naturally herself.

She has never revealed which of the boys she carried herself, but she has attempted to tell her sons their birth story.

Caprice told ED!: “I tried to tell them but they didn’t understand it so it’s not the time.”

She added: “The biggest thing is I don’t talk about the whole thing because I don’t want them to find out from someone else first.

“They’re both biologically mine and my husband’s, they have all our DNA, I just had a little babysitter for a few months.”

