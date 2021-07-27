Caprice Bourret warns women to NEVER say no to their husband’s demands for sex

Model Caprice Bourret has warned women to never say no to their husband when it comes to sex.

Caprice, who married Ty Comfort in December 2019, said she thinks that once the sex is gone in a relationship it’s “done and dusted”.

The couple, who have relocated to Ibiza temporarily, have two sons – Jett and Jax, both eight.

Caprice Bourret with her husband Ty Comfort (Credit: Splash News)

So what did Caprice Bourret say about her sex life?

Speaking to OK!, 49-year-old Caprice revealed that her sex life is better now she’s a married woman.

And she intends to keep it that way.

She said: “Men are simple creatures – you feed them, give them compliments and give them sex and they are so happy. You can’t say I’m tired or I have a headache – no!

“Girls, my advice – even if you aren’t in the mood because it’s been a long day – it’s just 10 minutes of your life. If the sex goes in the relationship, it’s done and dusted. You have to keep it alive.”

However, far from sex being a chore, Caprice admitted that if you can “settle down from your day and enjoy it, it’s fricking awesome”.

Model Caprice is a mum of two eight-year-old boys (Credit: Splash News)

Caprice and Ty are at it like ‘rabbits’

She added that it’s the “best stress reliever”, especially during lockdown.

While Caprice admitted she was “chilled and creative” in the first, it appears the second lockdown was a different story.

And she had just the cure for it – by going at it like “rabbits” in the bedroom.

Caprice admitted: “The second [lockdown] was a little bit more stressful, but now we’re in Ibiza, it’s like rabbits.”

‘I will always look after you’

Last month, Caprice paid tribute to Ty on her Instagram.

Celebrating his birthday, she wrote: “Happy birthday to the love of my life!!! @flytyc you are gorgeous, so smart, kind, and you have made me a better person.

“My best friend in the whole wide world … I just love hanging out with you … we laugh and enjoy each others company so much …

“I will always look after you forever and ever and make you happy … love you with my heart and soul.”

