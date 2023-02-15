Capital FM star Ant Payne has sparked a huge number of Ofcom complaints after he made an ‘insensitive’ joke.

While hosting his 4pm to 7pm slot on the radio station on Monday, Ant made a comment about Turkey, which has recently been hit by a devastating earthquake.

However, the star quickly apologised after the show received hundreds of complaints from outraged listeners.

Hi guys, I want to address the comment I made last night on the show. It was insensitive and ill timed. I would never wish to offend anyone from my shows. My sincere and wholehearted apologies. — Ant Payne (@ant_man_go) February 14, 2023

DJ Ant sparked outrage after he made a joke amid the Turkey earthquake disaster.

Turkey and their neighbour Syria were heartbreakingly hit by two earthquakes earlier this month.

The natural disaster has killed more than 41,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

The Capital FM star received backlash after he told his listeners on his drivetime show that they should book a ‘cheap flight’ to Turkey.

He said: “I think now actually is the best time to start looking at some cheap flights to Turkey over the next few years.

“You can get your teeth done while you’re over there. You can come back looking 19 years, you’ll be on Love Island next year if you do it.”

However, the joke wasn’t taken lightly by his listeners and they took to Ofcom to complain.

Capital FM and DJ Ant Payne sparked over 500 Ofcom complaints (Credit: Capital Radio)

Now, the Ofcom weekly report reveals that Ant’s show has received 567 complaints from upset listeners.

Ant later apologised for the joke, after reportedly being read the riot act by the radio show’s bosses.

He tweeted: “Hi guys, I want to address the comment I made last night on the show. It was insensitive and ill timed.”

Ant also added: “I would never wish to offend anyone from my shows. My sincere and wholehearted apologies.”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to Ofcom for comment.

