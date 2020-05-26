Can you guess the celebrities by looking at their parents?

It's always fun to see the resemblances between celebrities and their parents.
Many famous faces often share photos of their parents to Instagram or bring them along to a glitzy red carpet event.
Meanwhile, many of our telly favourites have brought their parents along with them to shows.
Quiz time!
However, could you tell whose parents are who by just looking at them? Try our quiz and see how many you get right.
1) Whose mum is this?
2) Can you spot whose dad this is?
3) Which Coronation Street star shared this picture with their mum?
4) This mum has a very famous footballer son...
Meanwhile, he's also a dad to four kids.
5) Which TV presenter's mum is this?
6) This mum's daughter is a early morning TV host...
7) This dad's son is always getting people debating!
8) This mum's daughter is a daytime TV favourite.
9) This mum's son is part of one of the UK's favourite duos.
10) This mum is very proud of her presenter son..
11) This dad's daughter is a favourite on The Voice..
12) This is the dad of a beloved Emmerdale actress.
13) She's the mum to a self-proclaimed diva and reality TV queen.
14) This dad has three famous sons in the spotlight.
How many do you think you got right?
Scroll down to discover the answers.
1 - Katie Price
2 - Holly Willoughby
3 - Alan Halsall
4 - David Beckham
6 - Susanna Reid
7 - Piers Morgan
8 - Ruth Langsford
9 - Dec Donnelly
10 - Eamonn Holmes
11 - Emma Willis
12 - Lisa Riley
13 - Gemma Collins
14 - Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas
