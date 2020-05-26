It's always fun to see the resemblances between celebrities and their parents.

Many famous faces often share photos of their parents to Instagram or bring them along to a glitzy red carpet event.

Meanwhile, many of our telly favourites have brought their parents along with them to shows.

Quiz time!

However, could you tell whose parents are who by just looking at them? Try our quiz and see how many you get right.

1) Whose mum is this?

Can you guess the celebrities by looking at their parents? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: David Beckham brutally mocks Victoria as their son Cruz shares rare photo of her smiling

2) Can you spot whose dad this is?

This dad has a very famous daughter (Credit: ITV)

3) Which Coronation Street star shared this picture with their mum?

This soap star looks very similar to his mum (Credit: Instagram)

4) This mum has a very famous footballer son...

Meanwhile, he's also a dad to four kids.

Whose mum is this? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

5) Which TV presenter's mum is this?

Hmm... (Credit: ITV)

6) This mum's daughter is a early morning TV host...

They look very similar.. (Credit: ITV)

7) This dad's son is always getting people debating!

This celeb's dad is very dapper! (Credit: Instagram)

8) This mum's daughter is a daytime TV favourite.

This telly favourite shares a close bond with her mum (Credit: ITV)

9) This mum's son is part of one of the UK's favourite duos.

Can you spot the resemblance? (Credit: ITV)

10) This mum is very proud of her presenter son..

Whose mum is this? (Credit: ITV)

11) This dad's daughter is a favourite on The Voice..

However, do you know? (Credit: Instagram)

12) This is the dad of a beloved Emmerdale actress.

He's a dad to an Emmerdale star (Credit: Twitter)

13) She's the mum to a self-proclaimed diva and reality TV queen.

Can you see the resemblance? (Credit: ITV)

14) This dad has three famous sons in the spotlight.

The family have their own show (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning microwave cooking segment with Alison Hammond divides viewers

How many do you think you got right?

Scroll down to discover the answers.

1 - Katie Price

2 - Holly Willoughby

3 - Alan Halsall

4 - David Beckham

5 - Phillip Schofield

6 - Susanna Reid

7 - Piers Morgan

8 - Ruth Langsford

9 - Dec Donnelly

10 - Eamonn Holmes

11 - Emma Willis

12 - Lisa Riley

13 - Gemma Collins

14 - Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas

How many did you get right? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this quiz.