Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's video trolled by Princess Diana fans

Prince Charles' second wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall (formally Camilla Parker Bowles) has become a victim of trolling.

The royal family member, 72, posted a heartfelt video message on the official royal family Instagram page.

In the video she dutifully thanks the thousands of volunteers that have helped during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the video's comments were quickly besieged with negative posts.

Camilla photographed with Prince Charles earlier this year (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Trolls flocked to both mock Camilla and accuse her of breaking up the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Some even touted conspiracy theories that Camilla had a role in the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

"What happened to Diana?"

The video is posted in view of the royal family's eight million Instagram followers.

The clip's caption includes: "Today marks the start of #VolunteersWeek, and whilst this year’s events have been cancelled, volunteers are being recognised for their efforts in tackling the effects of COVID-19.

Trolls asked Camilla about Princess Diana (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"As President of @royalvolservice, The Duchess of Cornwall (@clarencehouse) has shared a video message thanking volunteers for helping those in need, including the #NHSVolunteerResponders who are supporting the NHS during these difficult times."

In the video Camilla profusely thanks all that volunteered during the pandemic.

One troll responded with: "You killed Diana!! You aren’t even close to being a royal! Long live the TRUE people’s princess!! LONG LIVE DIANA, PRINCESS OF WALES!!!"

Another claimed: "So are you going to address Diana or what?"

And a fourth wrote: "Diana forever! The truth always comes out."

And a fifth asked: "What happened to Diana?"

"She is doing her bit!"

Dozens more posted their negative reactions to the video, which has been viewed more than 157,000 times.

Despite this negativity, there were still some royal loyalists pledging their approval.

Several noted that she has appeared to have consistently worked throughout the pandemic.

One user praised: "Must say she has been busy over the last few weeks and so lovely to get glimpses into their lives."

Another chimed in with: "She is doing her bit!"

And a third wrote: "Thank you to the Duchess of Cornwall for shining a spotlight on the volunteers that are doing such great work during these difficult times. Bravo!"

