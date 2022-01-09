Call the Midwife series 11: The cast of episode two introduces newcomer Abi Corbett as Janis

Call the Midwife continues this Sunday, and introduces star of the future Abi Corbett – so who is in the cast of series 11 episode 2?

In Sunday’s instalment (January 09 2022), the series focuses on a young woman diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She faces the prospect of never having children.

The midwives at Nonnatus also deal with an outbreak of Scabis.

Here’s a look at the Call the Midwife series 11 episode 2 cast.

Nurse Lucille Anderson is played by Leonie Elliott in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife series 11 episode 2 cast

Of course, the cast of Call the Midwife episode 2 includes all the usual Sunday night favourites.

These include Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, and Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin.

Of course, Linda Bassett portrays Nurse Phyllis Crane, and Judy Parfitt stars as Sister Monica Joan.

Meanwhile, Laura Main is Nurse Shelagh Turner, Leonie Elliott stars as Nurse Lucille Anderson, Stephen McGann portrays Dr Patrick Turner, and Cliff Parisi plays Fred Buckle.

Annabelle Apsion stars as Violet Buckle, Ella Bruccoleri is Sister Frances, Fenella Woolgar stars as Sister Hilda, Megan Cusack portrays Nurse Nancy Corrigan, and Georgie Glen plays Miss Millicent Higgins.

Zephryn Taitte stars as Cyril Robinson, while Olly Rix stars as Matthew Aylward.

Voice of mature Jennifer Worth is played by legendary actress Vanessa Redgrave.

But, this week, there’s an impressive guest cast, too.

Call the Midwife guest cast in episode 2 – who plays Janis Cowper?

Actress Abi Corbett portrays patient Janis Cowper.

Janis discovers the terrible news that she has cervical cancer during a routine smear test.

The news leaves her reeling – and coping with the fact that she won’t be able to have children.

Actress Abi Corbett is a newcomer to our TV screens.

She has appeared in two shorts films called The Cost of Bronze, and Pagans.

Abi has also produced a short film called The Mourning Bird.

Viewers should expect to see more of her in the future, if her performance in Call the Midwife episode 2 is anything to go by!

Nurse Trixie Franklin is played by Helen George (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife guest cast in episode 2 – who plays Phillip Cowper?

James Backway plays Philip Cowper in the cast of Call the Midwife episode 2.

Philip is the husband of Janis.

Both are forced to come to terms with a future without children.

Actor James Backway is also a relative newcomer to acting.

Viewers might recognise him from his role as Kyle in Humans in 2015.

He also played Albert Narracott in the 2017 series World War One Remembered.

James played a waiter in Hanna, Jed in one episode of EastEnders last year, and played a soldier in the film The King’s Man.

Call the Midwife guest cast in episode 2 – who plays Vivien Thomson?

Ania Sowinski portrays Vivien Thomson in the cast of Call the Midwife episode 2.

Vivien is a single mother expecting her fourth child whose eldest son is in Borstal.

She needs Lucille’s assistance to avoid being branded an unfit mother.

Jobbing actress Ania Sowinski most recently played Adina in the TV adaptation of War of the Worlds.

She’s also known for portraying Alien Woman – aka Boss’ Wife – in the 2019 film Men in Black: International.

Other roles include Nina Delic in The Inspector Lynley Mysteries.

Ania portrayed Adriane Dusniak in Waking the Dead, and Miranda in Holby Blue.

Legan Cusack plays Nurse Nancy Corrigan in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Anthony Terry?

Badger Skelton plays Antony Terry in Call the Midwife episode 2.

Antony is the young son of pregnant Vivien, who gets himself into trouble trying to help his mum.

Child actor Badger has been acting since his first role in 2012.

He’s played an urchin boy in the TV series The Secret Agent, Perry in Doctor Who, and Young Castor in Original Gangster.

This Country fans might recognise him as Levi Johnson in the popular comedy series.

Last year, he also popped up as an unnamed lad in an episode of EastEnders.

Call the Midwife episode 2 cast – who else appears?

Actress Shazia Nicholls portrays Amala Mohammed, who attends a smear only to discover she has scabies.

Doctor Foster fans will recognise her as Julie in the gripping Suranne Jones drama.

Meanwhile, Theron Mahoney-Bostridge plays George Thomson, and Mary Doherty stars as WPC Johnson.

Maggie Daniels portrays over-officious social worker Ruth Palmer.

Actress Maggie recently popped up as Barbara Birtles in Doctors, a receptionist in Breeders, a registrar in EastEnders and Sally Roper in Grantchester.

Call the Midwife continues on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One.

Who are your favourite characters in Call the Midwife series 11? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.