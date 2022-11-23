Call the Midwife on BBC One: Two much-loved characters are leaving the show

It’s another emotional Christmas special for Call the Midwife this year, as two much-loved characters are leaving Poplar.

So who’s departing, and what’s in store for the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House?

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s leaving BBC One‘s Call the Midwife.

But stop here, if you don’t want to find out who leaves!

Ella Bruccoleri stars as Nurse Frances, opposite Megan Cusack’s Nurse Corrigan in Call the Midwife on BBC One (Credit: Neal Street Productions)

Call the Midwife: Which characters are leaving?

At the end of the last season, down-to-earth Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) was asked to return to the Mother House by terrifying Mother Mildred (Mirian Margolyes).

And ED! can confirm that Sister Hilda doesn’t come back!

The former member of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) had served in the Second World War.

Hilda never failed to dispense a dose of down-to-earth honesty.

But her absence leaves sweet Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) being seriously overworked.

As the snow descends on Poplar, an exhausted Sister Frances rushes to help a mother in need.

But she ends up sprawled on the road after skidding on her bike.

Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) orders her to head to the Mother House by the seaside for rest.

An insider told the Mirror that both characters might return in the future, but there’s nothing planned yet.

The newspaper said: “Ella and Fenella are off doing other things now, but that doesn’t mean they won’t come back again at some point.

“They’ll both be missed.”

There’s also no Mother Mildred this Christmas.

Who returns to Call the Midwife?

Sister Hilda and Sister Frances joined the show in the 2018 Christmas special.

But while their characters leave four years later, another returns!

Helen George is back as Trixie.

Viewers know that the popular midwife headed to Portofino to care for her poorly aunt.

In fact, Helen was pregnant with her second daughter, so was written out of the latter part of last season.

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special is expected to air on Christmas Day! (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife characters leaving: Will Sister Hilda and Sister Frances return?

Jenny Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne, has said: “The door is always open.”

It’s not clear whether the actors were written out or chose to leave.

Call the Midwife characters leaving: When will the series be back?

There’s a 90-minute Christmas Special to look forward to in 2022, which is usually broadcast on Christmas Day.

Call the Midwife series 12, set in 1968, has already been filmed and should air early in 2023.

A further series is in the works, to air in 2024.

Creator Heidi Thomas is married to Stephen McGann who plays Dr Turner.

She has previously teased storylines linked to Enoch Powell’s infamous ‘Rivers of Blood’ anti-immigration speech.

Heidi hopes the series will go on for a while yet!

She says: “Our journey is still very far from over!

“The stores we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”

Olly Rix returns as Trixie’s love interest, Matthew (Credit: Neal Street Productions)

What is the Christmas episode of Call the Midwife about?

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special is all set in Poplar – no foreign trips as we’ve had in some past seasons – and sees the return of little Susan Mullucks (Emily Webb).

She was born with limb deformities after her mum was given the drug thalidomide to stop morning sickness during pregnancy.

And love is in the air for Trixie Franklin! Her relationship with handsome Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix) is set to blossom and bring plenty of festive cheer.

Meanwhile, Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) organises talent show Poplartunity Knocks – leading to accidental comedy gold from upright Miss Higgins and her friend Nurse Crane!

How many episodes is Call The Midwife series 12?

Call the Midwife series 12 will be eight, hour-long episodes.

Each episode will touch on the events of 1968.

The Call the Midwife Christmas Special is expected to air on Christmas Day 2022.

