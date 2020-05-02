Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi helping charity make scrubs for the NHS

Cliff Parisi - best known for roles in Call The Midwife and EastEnders - is doing his bit during the coronavirus pandemic.

The telly actor, 59, appears in the BBC One period medical drama following a group of midwives in post-war London.

But now the Nonnatus House handyman star is lending a hand himself to our NHS heroes in a different way.

He has called on fans to support the fundraising efforts of volunteers in Essex creating scrubs for hospital and other key workers.

Fred Buckle star is getting involved in charity efforts (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

They are creating overalls for those who need them but need support with the cost of materials.

The 'For The Love Of Scrubs' group has already received pledges totalling over £2,800 of their £3000 target.

Look at all this lot they’ve done! Look! Fantastic!

But the Fred Buckle actor still implored his 90,000 followers on Instagram to "please help these incredible women".

Sharing a selfie video showing some of those behind the charitable work, Cliff enthusiastically praised Helen, Kelly, Becky and Annie.

'Give us a donation'

"Here I am, look! Here I am with these beautiful women, here," Cliff said proudly.

He continued: "They’ve got together and set up a little charity making scrubs for the NHS."

Swinging his phone camera round to take in a pile of scrubs, Cliff added: "Look at all this lot they’ve done! Look! Fantastic!

"So if you’ve got a couple of bob spare… I know everyone’s asking you for money but we’d like some too… go onto this site and give us a donation or volunteer help us out."

Call The Midwife actor was a popular presence on I'm A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

'I love how kind this world can be'

The 'For The Love Of Scrubs' group fundraiser can be found by clicking on this link.

Impressed followers vowed to help out.

"Definitely will. I love how kind this world can be," one person remarked in the comments section.

Another wrote: "Love you Cliff."

Cliff was the third famous face to be voted out of the jungle when he took part in 2019's I'm A Celebrity.

Viewers and campmates teased him for his tendency to drop off and have a snooze while in the camp.

But the Call The Midwife regular went on to claim he was taking medication he was not used to.

That was also apparently the reason why he was ruled out of taking part in some challenges on the show.

