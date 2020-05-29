Call The Midwife actress Helen George reveals 'wonky' lockdown hair

Actress and Call The Midwife star Helen George has shared a picture of her 'wonky' hair after she had to cut it herself during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (May 28), Helen posted a snap of herself lounging in a long dress, which she said was to hide her "lockdown weight".

Helen George from Call The Midwife has shown off her "wonky" lockdown hair (Credit: Shutterstock / Steve Vas / Featureflash)

She also drew attention to her bleach blonde bob, which she told followers she hacked with a pair of nail scissors.

What did Helen George say?

Helen wrote in the caption: "Anyone else hiding their lockdown weight under long dresses and cushions?

"Hair - box dye. Fringe- wonky AF (cut with nail scissors)."

In the comments, fans assured Helen - who plays nurse Trixie Franklin in Call The Midwife - that she's still a "stunner" and "beautiful" despite the lockdown 'do.

One of her fans said simply: "Absolute stunner."

Another wrote: "Thank you for making us feel normal."

Absolute stunner.

A third commented: "As long as we can see your beautiful face that brings the sunshine into ours lives every time Helen, then the rest doesn't matter."

Someone else said: "You look gorgeous."

"You are absolutely beautiful!" wrote a fifth.

Still 'stunning'

"Still looking gorge," another assured her, alongside a heart emoji.

Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic sent the UK into lockdown, TV bosses announced they were postponing filming on the next series of Call The Midwife.

Dame Pippa Harris, the show's executive producer, admitted wasn't "feasible or responsible" to film episodes.

NEWS: Call the Midwife to suspend filming due to Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/V2f05ZhUiJ — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) March 19, 2020

The programme's official Twitter account shared a statement on March 19, several days before PM Boris Johnson announced the lockdown on March 23.

It read: "Very sadly, we have had to postpone the filming of this year's Call The Midwife Christmas Special and Series 10.

"Our priority is the safety of our amazing cast and crew. We don't believe that shooting at the current time is feasible or responsible."

