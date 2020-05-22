Cadbury settles the debate over whether chocolate should be kept in the fridge

Cadbury has settled the debate about the best way of storing your chocolate.

For as long as we can remember, there have been those who think it should be stored in the cupboard.

Meanwhile, others are just as insistent that the best place for it is the fridge.

Settling the debate

The confectionery company settled the debate on Twitter.

A perplexed chocolate lover in Australia asked Cadbury directly to solve the quandary.

He asked: "What's the definitive ruling on chocolate storage? Fridge or room temp?"

Cadbury explained: "Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as cupboard or pantry at temperatures less than 21°C to ensure the quality isn’t compromised."

Not everyone was satisfied with that answer.

"I guess we'll just have to agree to disagree," one chocolate lover wrote.

Another replied: "I'm sorry but cold hard chocolate is elite. Won't hear otherwise."

The cupboard is the answer for Cadbury - but does this also apply to vegan chocolates like these? (Credit: Cover Images)

Another cheeky chocolate lover wrote: "They do everything backwards in Australia."

Unresolved

Some pointed out that the fridge is STILL the best place if it's hot out.

In the summer, many still prefer to put it in the refrigerator to stop it from melting.

One wrote: "The only place below 21’ in my house in summer is the fridge. Thanks for the confirmation."

Something tells us that this debate is far from over - even if Cadbury Australia says the right place for chocolate is the fridge.

