Busted star Matt Willis in his documentary
News

Busted star Matt Willis announces break as he admits ‘I’m just a drug addict trying to stay clean’

Matt's documentary aired recently

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Busted star Matt Willis has announced that he’s taking a break in the wake of his addiction documentary.

The 40-year-old admitted that he’s “just a drug addict trying to stay clean” in a message for his fans on Instagram.

Matt Willis on The One Show
Matt has announced he’s taking a break (Credit: BBC)

Busted star Matt Willis announces break

Earlier today (Thursday, May 25), Matt took to Instagram to share some news with his 426k followers.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 40-year-old singer revealed that he’s taking a break.

“I am having some downtime now and not on social that much right now,” he wrote in a lengthy message.

He then continued, saying: “Thanks for all your incredible messages about the doc.”

The documentary in question is Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, which aired on BBC One recently.

Matt Willis in his documentary
Matt made a confession in his Instagram message (Credit: BBC)

Busted star Matt Willis makes addiction confession

Matt’s lengthy message to his fans then continued. He wrote: “Sorry I can’t answer all of them [messages about the doc].

“I am not a trained therapist or counsellor. I am just a drug addict trying to stay clean,” he then confessed.

He then imparted some advice to his followers. “If you need help now, there are links at the bottom of of the iPlayer videos. Talking about these things is a big step in the right direction…talk to someone…if they can’t help you, talk to someone else,” he wrote.

He then posted a red love heart emoji at the end of his message.

Emma Willis crying in Matt Willis documentary
Emma hit back at those slamming Matt (Credit: BBC)

Emma Willis hits back at people branding her husband ‘selfish’

Matt’s message comes not long after his wife, Emma Willis, hit back at people branding her husband “selfish”.

After the documentary, some people branded Matt “selfish”, saying that the documentary was more an “advert” for his tour rather than his fight against addiction.

After the documentary aired, Emma hit back at claims that Matt is “selfish”. “Matt amazes me every day with his resilience, strength, and determination,” she said on Instagram.

“He is everything to everyone around him and it astounds me that he cannot see what we all see in him,” she then said.

“As humans, we’re all imperfect, and we shouldn’t feel like we have to hide certain parts of ourselves to be loved,” she then added.

Read more: OPINION: Cruel comments about Matt Willis’ Fighting Addiction doc are deeply problematic

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The story behind the documentary | Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction - BBC

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know

Related Topics

Matt Willis Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Trending Articles

Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer smiling
Danny Dyer ‘can’t stop smiling’ as daughter Dani announces birth of twins with beautiful pics
Alison Hammond on This Morning / Rishi Sunak
This Morning host Alison Hammond under fire for ’embarrassing’ behaviour towards Rishi Sunak today
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice, Marvin and Rochelle Humes on ITV
Rochelle and Marvin Humes favourites to host Dancing On Ice
King Charles and Camilla during coronation
Furious viewers flood Ofcom with 8,000 complaints about King Charles’ coronation
Lauren Harries and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Ill Lauren Harries shares ’shock’ message to Phillip Schofield from her hospital bed
Phillip Schofield and JIm Davidson
Jim Davidson slams ‘two-faced’ Phillip Schofield over ‘behaviour towards him’ on This Morning: ‘He changed like that’