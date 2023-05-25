Busted star Matt Willis has announced that he’s taking a break in the wake of his addiction documentary.

The 40-year-old admitted that he’s “just a drug addict trying to stay clean” in a message for his fans on Instagram.

Matt has announced he’s taking a break (Credit: BBC)

Busted star Matt Willis announces break

Earlier today (Thursday, May 25), Matt took to Instagram to share some news with his 426k followers.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 40-year-old singer revealed that he’s taking a break.

“I am having some downtime now and not on social that much right now,” he wrote in a lengthy message.

He then continued, saying: “Thanks for all your incredible messages about the doc.”

The documentary in question is Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, which aired on BBC One recently.

Matt made a confession in his Instagram message (Credit: BBC)

Busted star Matt Willis makes addiction confession

Matt’s lengthy message to his fans then continued. He wrote: “Sorry I can’t answer all of them [messages about the doc].

“I am not a trained therapist or counsellor. I am just a drug addict trying to stay clean,” he then confessed.

He then imparted some advice to his followers. “If you need help now, there are links at the bottom of of the iPlayer videos. Talking about these things is a big step in the right direction…talk to someone…if they can’t help you, talk to someone else,” he wrote.

He then posted a red love heart emoji at the end of his message.

Emma hit back at those slamming Matt (Credit: BBC)

Emma Willis hits back at people branding her husband ‘selfish’

Matt’s message comes not long after his wife, Emma Willis, hit back at people branding her husband “selfish”.

After the documentary, some people branded Matt “selfish”, saying that the documentary was more an “advert” for his tour rather than his fight against addiction.

After the documentary aired, Emma hit back at claims that Matt is “selfish”. “Matt amazes me every day with his resilience, strength, and determination,” she said on Instagram.

“He is everything to everyone around him and it astounds me that he cannot see what we all see in him,” she then said.

“As humans, we’re all imperfect, and we shouldn’t feel like we have to hide certain parts of ourselves to be loved,” she then added.

Read more: OPINION: Cruel comments about Matt Willis’ Fighting Addiction doc are deeply problematic

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know