Are buses running tomorrow? Latest news on cancellations amid the UK coronavirus lockdown

Following Boris Johnson's decision to lockdown the UK, Brits who still need to get around are wondering if buses are still running.

Many NHS staff and other key workers use public transport to get into work.

Under the new measures, however, they are able to use buses, trains and tubes – but are they still running?

Well, the answer is yes – buses and trains, for instance, are still running around the country during the coronavirus crisis.

Although services across the public transport network have been drastically reduced.

Transport For London revealed the London Underground has closed 40 stations.

The Waterloo and City line is primarily used by commuters. Therefore, it has been closed entirely and the Night Tube has also been closed.

London transport update

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the capital's public transport system is being kept open primarily for key workers to travel to work.

Paul O’Neil, MD of Arriva Bus, which operates across the UK, said they're doing all they can to help local communities.

He said: "Behind the scenes our planning team have worked hard to revise our timetables and changes start from Monday 23rd March."

He added: "We want to continue to serve as many places as possible whilst recognising that we have had a large drop in the number of people using the bus as, rightly, social distancing measures are put in place."

Paul continued: "You will see that the hours we run are, in many cases, reduced and frequencies are also reduced on lots of services."

PM under fire

The PM came under fire when he announced that the country's public transport network would still run.

The decision came despite concerns that packed services are making it impossible for passengers to stay safe and practise social distancing.

In addition, Brits have been instructed to go outside only if it is absolutely necessary and to exercise social distancing at all times.

Matt Hancock says people should keep two metres apart on the London Underground. Has he ever actually travelled on the Tube?

However, this has proved impossible on the London Underground and new pictures have seen workers cramming into packed carriages.

Social distancing worries

"Matt Hancock says people should keep two metres apart on the London Underground. Has he ever actually travelled on the Tube?" said one commuter on Twitter.

They added: "Or a bus? A train? Or for that matter any mode of public transport?"

The London bus network is now operating a similar service to the one that is usually offered on a Saturday.

However, the night bus network will continue to provide workers with a reliable night option on Friday and Saturday nights and throughout the week.

Similarly, emergency timetables are set to be introduced up and down the country from next week, with the emphasis on key workers being able to get to and from work.

