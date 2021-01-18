Bucks Fizz star Jay Aston unable to move as she fights coronavirus following mouth cancer battle

Bucks Fizz singer Jay Aston has revealed she is unable to move as she battles coronavirus.

The 59-year-old star, who was previously diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2018, spent the majority of last year in isolation as she was deemed high-risk.

However, Jay recently contracted the virus despite her best efforts to stay safe.

Bucks Fizz singer Jay Aston is battling coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jay Aston say?

Taking to Facebook, Jay shared a throwback shot of a vinyl cover as she looked back on being “fit and bouncy”.

Captioning the post, she penned: “Those were the days… fit and bouncy… now tucked up in bed not moving much.

Read more: Coleen Nolan boyfriend: Loose Women star ‘frustrated’ as she struggles with new relationship in lockdown

“Full of COVID… thanks China or maybe Morrison’s.

“We’ve been so careful but it’s a Trojan horse. Sanitise the sanitiser all!”

Jay revealed she likely caught the virus while shopping (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, she later added: “Thanks for all my lovely messages re my latest health scare with COVID… progress is slow but in the right direction!

“Still coughing but having asthma doesn’t help… anyway I’m going to post some more during my recovery.”

What did Bucks Fizz fans say?

Fans rushed to show their support, with one saying: “Sending lots of love and best wishes to you Jay.”

Another added: “Wishing you speedy recovery and sending you lots of love.”

The singer is best known for being in Bucks Fizz (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a third commented: “We’re rooting for you Jay Aston! Keep it going girl, you’ll get there! Sending lots of love and hugs.”

A fourth wrote: “Get well soon!”

When was Jay Aston diagnosed with mouth cancer?

Meanwhile, back in 2018, Jay was diagnosed with mouth cancer after noticing a white patch on her tongue.

Thankfully, the singer has since been given the all-clear.

At the time, Jay went through a gruelling seven hour operation to remove a chunk of her tongue.

Opening up on Loose Women, she previously shared: “I had to have part of my leg taken off and placed on my neck so they could rebuild my tongue.”

Read more: Miranda Hart reveals heartache as beloved dog Peggy has died

She continued: “Basically, my tongue is sewn down to the bottom of my mouth so I’ve only got one working side.

“It was very painful to smile for a while. I guess it’s like scar tissue.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.