Brooklyn Beckham’s wife declares they’re in a ‘throuple’ with Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz has appeared to confirm she and husband Brooklyn Beckham are in a “throuple” with Selena Gomez.

The 28-year-old tied the knot with David and Victoria Beckham’s son in April last year at a lavish star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach Florida, after dating for two years prior.

Since saying their “I do’s,” the two regularly send their millions of followers into a frenzy thanks to their loved-up snaps.

But it appears that there is now a third person involved in their relationship, according to Nicola.

Brooklyn Beckham in ‘throuple’ with Selena Gomez and wife

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Nicola spilled the tea on her relationship with Brooklyn.

Speaking about whether he gets on with her pal Selena, she said: “Oh my god. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we are a throuple.’ We are all three best friends.”

She then recalled how their friendship started, saying: “I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala.

“We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much.”

Fans thought Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham were pregnant

Since their wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola appear to be going from strength to strength – with their followers eager to see what’s happening next in their lives.

So much so, that last month Nicola left plenty of her fans thinking she was pregnant after she uploaded a series of snaps to Instagram.

Brooklyn and Nicola dated for two years before getting hitched (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding

Their wedding took place at Nicola’s family’s £76million beachside estate in Palm Beach, Miami.

It was a star-studded event with the likes of Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria and tennis legend Serena Williams attending.

Following the wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of their big day.

They also confirmed changes to their names, as they both wrote on a post: “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham.”

According to reports, Brooklyn’s footballer dad David made a touching speech to his son and daughter-in-law.

A source told The Sun: “He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.”

