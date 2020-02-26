Brooklyn Beckham's 'marriage plans causing rows between parents David and Victoria'

Brooklyn Beckham may be just 20-years-old but the photographer and aspiring film director is reportedly keen to marry his new girlfriend - actress and heiress Nicola Peltz, 25.

The loved-up pair have been dating for five months and have been showing off their blossoming romance across social media.

And according to a report in Heat magazine, Brooklyn's fast-paced relationship is causing tension between his famous parents - Victoria and David.

Victoria reportedly agrees that Nicola is 'the one', whereas David thinks the pair are moving too quickly.

This comes in spite of the fact that David proposed to Victoria just six months after they began dating, and the pair married in their early 20s.

A source told the mag: "After his last relationship [with model Hana Cross], Victoria is just so happy that Brooklyn is with someone who she considers the perfect match for him."

The insider added that while David thinks Nicola is "absolutely great" he is concerned they are moving "too fast".

Nicola is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and is also an in demand Hollywood actress.

She has appeared in the likes of Transformers: Age of Extinction, Bates Hotel, Inhumans and Our House.

Brooklyn and Nicola leave Paris Fashion Week together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Indeed Brooklyn was previously linked to model Hana Cross, 23. The pair dated on-and-off for about a year, and appeared to have a tumultuous relationship.

Photographed in what seemed to be heated rows on several occasions, Victoria was rumoured to not be a fan of the her son's choice in partner.

Brooklyn is the eldest of Victoria and David's children, and the budding photographer has even called Nicola the love of his life.

Taking to Instagram to address his some 11.9 million followers, he shared a photo to his stories cuddled up to Nicola.

Tagging her in the sweet snap, he also wrote she was the "love of my life".

He also paid tribute to her in a separate post last month wishing her a happy birthday.

The celebrity offspring praised her with the compliment "you have such an amazing heart".

They have also just been photographed attended Paris Fashion Week, looking more in love than ever as they left a show hand in hand.

