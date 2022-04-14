Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz side by side at events
‘Devastated’ Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz issue request to wedding guests

The couple tied the knot last weekend

By Rebecca Carter

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have issued a request to their wedding guests.

The couple tied the knot last weekend in a lavish and star studded ceremony in Florida.

Now, the couple have issued a plea to their guests as they asked them to donate to help those in Ukraine.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pose at Met Gala
Brooklyn and Nicola married last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nicola said: “My dad spoke about this in his speech at our wedding…

“B and I are devastated about what is going on in Ukraine and have asked for donations to @Careorg in lieu of wedding gifts.”

She linked to a page which was titled: “Join Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham in providing life-saving aid to Ukrainians in need.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz holding hands while out in France
Brooklyn and Nicola have asked guests to donate to Ukraine rather than wedding gifts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The page added: “Please consider making a donation in our names to help fund CARE’s mission to save lives, defeat poverty, and advance social justice.”

Donations range from $250 to $10,000.

But guests can put whatever amount they would like in.

Brooklyn and Nicola began their wedding celebrations last Friday (April 8).

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands while out in New York City
The couple married in Florida (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Their wedding took place at Nicola’s family’s £76million beachside estate in Palm Beach, Miami.

It was a star-studded event with the likes of Gordon Ramsay, actress Eva Longoria and tennis legend Serena Williams attending.

Following the wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of their big day.

They also confirmed changes to their names, as they both wrote on a post: “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham.”

According to reports, Brooklyn’s footballer dad David Beckham made a touching speech to his son and daughter-in-law.

A source told The Sun: “He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.

“He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in.”

The insider added: “David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech.”

