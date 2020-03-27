Brooklyn Beckham stranded in US amid coronavirus pandemic

Brooklyn Beckham is stranded in America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

His parents David and Victoria Beckham and three siblings are in the UK while Brooklyn is in the states.

Brooklyn, 21, had flown to the US with his girlfriend Nicola Petz after celebrating his birthday in the Cotswolds.

Brooklyn Beckham is stranded in America amid the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

Fashion designer Victoria wrote on Instagram: "We are all missing @BrooklynBeckham so much as he remains in lockdown in the US.

"Seeing this self-portrait he did for @ico_n brought a smile to all our faces this morning!"

Despite being across the pond, Brooklyn joined millions of Brits last night (March 26) showing their support for the NHS by clapping at 8pm.

Initiative Clap For Our Carers invited the British public to join in a collective round of applause to say thank you to NHS staff, who are working hard to help those affected by the coronavirus.

Brooklyn showed support for the NHS from America (Credit: Instagram)

Sharing a video of himself clapping to his Instagram Stories, Brooklyn wrote: "Far away from home right now but there in spirit.

"Thank you to all our healthcare workers in the UK."

Back home in the UK, the Beckhams also paid tribute to the NHS by clapping.

In a video shared to the former footballer's Instagam, David and his children Harper, eight, Cruz, 15, and Romeo, 17, showed their support.

What did they say?

Victoria is heard saying: "Us Beckhams are all clapping to show our thanks to all the people working so hard in the NHS.

"All the doctors and nurses keeping us safe."

David added: "We're so proud of you guys. Thank you so much."

Other celebrities who joined in clapping for the NHS were Gemma Collins, Stacey Solomon, Piers Morgan, Rochelle Humes, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Peter Andre.

Annemarie Plas came up with the tribute idea after seeing people in Holland - where she is from - doing the same.

What did she say?

She explained on Friday's This Morning (March 27): "I just put it together and put it on my social channels. From there, it just snowballed.

"Then you find out Victoria Beckham is probably [doing it]."

Annemarie appeared on This Morning to discuss the nation's response (Credit: ITV)

She added: "My friends were sending me screenshots of people like journalists picking it up.

"It was a cherry on the cake when Victoria Beckham was willing to spread this message. It made me feel like maybe this is going to happen."

