Brooklyn Beckham shares more intimate pictures of his engagement

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a series of intimate photos to celebrate his engagement.

The budding photographer included pictures of the moment he got down on one knee.

Brooklyn 21, proposed to actress Nicola Peltz, 25, earlier this month.

As well as pictures of the couple at the moment Brooklyn proposed, there were some of them smooching.

Brooklyn included a photo of Nicola hugging her billionaire investor father, Nelson Peltz.

He added a soppy message to go with it.

"Can't imagine a life without you baby, you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x " he wrote.

"I will always take care of you and will always have your back."

Nicola did not take long to add her own comments.

"I'm so in love with you my hearts going to EXPLODE' [sic]," she wrote underneath.

The pair have continued to share loved-up pictures and messages on Instagram since their engagement.

Brooklyn and Nicola 'soulmates'

In one, Brooklyn shares that he thinks of Nicola as his "soulmate".

He adds that he promises to be not only the best husband, but "the best daddy one day".

He also recently shared a picture of parents David and Victoria at their own wedding.

Reports have flooded in about what kind of wedding the pair might have.

A source told the Mirror: "Nicola was raised in a Jewish household and while her mother Claudia isn't Jewish, her father Nelson is devout. They raised their children to uphold traditional Jewish values...

"When they ­started talking about their future, Brooklyn agreed to a Jewish wedding. While it won't be orthodox, or super religious, it will likely contain ­traditional elements."

