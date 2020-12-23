Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz heartache as they’re ‘forced to spend Christmas apart’

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz may be heartbroken as they’re reportedly forced to spend Christmas apart.

The pair will miss out on the chance to spend their first as a newly engaged couple due to coronavirus restrictions.

While Nicola is on a tropical holiday, Brooklyn is enjoying family time with David and Victoria in their Cotswold home.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are spending Christmas apart (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why aren’t Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spending Christmas together?

Nicola, 25, documented her getaway on Instagram, including snaps of her brother Brad.

It’s a rare occurrence for the couple, who rarely spend time apart.

In addition, the two spent lockdown together after the photographer couldn’t fly from the US.

However, Brooklyn, 21, reunited with his family after returning home in July.

The couple announced their engagement in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How long have the couple been engaged for?

Meanwhile, the pair announced their engagement with a series of posts on social media in July.

On Instagram, David and Victoria’s eldest son revealed: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

“I am the luckiest man in the world and promise to be the best husband and daddy one day.”

In a recent interview, Victoria also revealed they’re “so happy”.

Brooklyn is David and Victoria’s eldest child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How are the Beckham family celebrating Christmas?

Meanwhile, the news comes days after the famous family unveiled their annual Christmas card.

The fashion mogul gave fans a glimpse into the madness of creating the festive greeting.

She shared a clip of herself directing her four children and their dogs on Instagram.

The post left fans in hysterics, with many praising the “normal family” set up.

One person said: “Love it…this cracked me up. So nice to see what a normal family you are.”

Another gushed: “Hahaha this is such a normal family.”

