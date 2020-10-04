Brooke Vincent has shared a cute video of her son Mexx.

The Coronation Street actress took to Instagram to show Mexx, who will turn one this month, reading a book.

Brooke, 28, called Mexx her “little ray of sunshine” alongside the video.

What did Brooke Vincent say about her son?

The actress wrote: “My Little Ray Of Sunshine Everyday.

“This cute little rainbow sleepsuit is from @jojomamanbebe and all the proceeds are going to the fantastic NHS Charity @mftcharity.

“This charity is very close to my heart & it’s still a pleasure to be working with them after many years!! Please check these sleep suits out!”

In the clip, Mexx is seen opening a children’s book.

Brooke Vincent captured a moment of son Mexx reading (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the adorable video.

One person said: “Awww he’s adorable!”

Another wrote: “He’s getting so big!”

One added: “Enjoy every moment they grow up fast.”

Back in August, Brooke introduced little Mexx on Loose Women and he definitely took centre stage.

Brooke Vincent’s fans gushed over the video of Mexx (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Little Mexx clearly had other intentions as he wiggled in Brooke’s arms throughout the chat.

At one point, he even attempted to climb over the sofa before the soap favourite grabbed him back.

During the interview, Brooke opened up about the pressures of getting back into shape after welcoming Mexx.

She said: “A lot of my friends have had children in the past and I kinda think it wasn’t spoken out.

“I didn’t know you had your baby and it takes you however long to get back into your jeans.”

Brooke and Kean will celebrate their son’s first birthday this month (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Brooke added: “You just assume your stomach is going to go down because the baby is out.”

Earlier that month, the star revealed Mexx’s first words weren’t what she was expecting.

The Sophie Webster actress shared a picture of herself, Mexx and her boyfriend Kean Bryan smiling for the camera.

What did Brooke Vincent say?

She wrote: “You will never know how special you are to us K.

Brooke introduced her son Mexx on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

“I’m sure that’s why Mexx has chosen to say your name first. We love you so much.”

Brooke, who’s currently on maternity leave, gave birth to Mexx in October last year.

