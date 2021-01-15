Brooke Vincent has announced she is expecting a second baby son, after backtracking on her gender plans.

The Coronation Street star is already a proud mum to 15-month-old son Mexx with partner Kean Bryan.

And it appears the couple are set to welcome another little boy.

Pregnant Brooke Vincent is welcoming another son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Brooke Vincent say?

Brooke, 28, confirmed the exciting news on her Instagram Story last night (January 14).

She accompanied the message with a sweet shot of little Mexx holding a sign, which read: “The Bryan brothers 2021.”

It’s nice to know I’m having a boy and he will be so close in age to Mexx

Meanwhile, Brooke wrote: “We are having another boy. We never found out with Mexx & this time we just said why not. To be honest I’ve enjoyed both pregnancy’s with having found out and not.

“It’s nice to know I’m having a boy and he will be so close in age to Mexx hopefully they will be little besties.”

The Coronation Street star announced the news on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/brookelevivincent)

Brooke revealed the couple weren’t planning on finding out their baby’s gender, but decided against the decision.

In a separate slide, she explained: “We was literally on our way to our 20 week scan and I just said shall we find out.

Read more: Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent will be off-screen for TWO years

“@kean8 panicked & got dramatic and said he needed time & I can’t just spring that onto him. We then spent the journey going through the pros and cons and when she asked we just said yes!

“It was nice to be honest and also made both pregnancy journeys different.”

Brooke and Kean are expecting another son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Brooke announce her pregnancy?

Brooke announced her second pregnancy back in November.

Speaking about finding out when she was pregnant, she told OK!: “We wanted another baby and we wanted them close together, so it was really a heart warming moment.”

However, she revealed the couple wanted to keep their baby’s gender a surprise.

She added: “I think it’s more magnified when you’re having a baby that you just want them to be healthy, so I really don’t mind.”

The soap star is a proud mum to son Mexx (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooke’s announcement was no doubt a shock to Corrie fans, after welcoming her first child Mexx in October 2018.

Meanwhile, the soap star recently opened up on the struggles of being pregnant in lockdown.

Read more: Coronation Street: Will Brooke Vincent ever return as Sophie Webster?

Opening up on Instagram, she said: “I’ve found this pregnancy completely different to my last. The change from being pregnant in 2019 to 2021 has been nothing short of drastic.

“The fact nothing is the same at the moment is just horrible. Talks of partners not being able to come to scans, the uncertainty around birth plans. Everything is just up in the air and it’s really hard to make sense of it all.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.