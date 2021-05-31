Brooke Vincent has opened up about her fears she would go into labour with her baby before her scheduled C-section.

According to reports, Coronation Street star Brooke decided on the op following complications with her first born Mexx.

However, baby didn’t want to wait for his slot and ripped up the actress’ plans for delivery.

Brooke Vincent baby: She was concerned she went into labour ahead of schedule (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Welcoming baby Monroe to the world

Monroe made his first appearance earlier this month on May 4th.

And as it turns out, he was born at the exact same time as his brother: 8.14am.

But that wasn’t how his arrival was planned to go down. And despite Monroe’s synchronised timing with his brother’s birth, he was actually ahead of schedule.

Brooke told OK! Magazine that she was unsure what to do after labour began in the middle of the night before the C-section.

Why Monroe was ‘early’

“My birth was a little bit more complicated this time,” Brooke explained to the mag.

She detailed how her op was due to happen at 11 in the morning, after she’d dropped Mexx off at nursery.

However, she went into labour nine hours beforehand at 2am. And Brooke wasn’t completely sure whether she was about to give birth or not.

‘Panicking’

By the time she arrived at hospital with footballer partner Kean Bryan, Brooke’s water had broke.

But it wasn’t just a matter of wheeling her in for her op as medics were attending to other patients.

Brooke recalled: “We got to the hospital but somebody was already in the theatre because, of course, my appointment for a section wasn’t until later.

“But I’d gone into labour so I was panicking I would have the same complications as my first birth, before my slot. I was just hoping they could get me in as soon as possible.”

And then once doctors were able to see her, the process was still not an easy one. Eventually, forceps were required to help Monroe out – and Brooke had to wait an hour before getting to hold him.

Nonetheless, Brooke and Monroe are now home. And the Sophie Webster star couldn’t be more delighted with her young family.

She wrote on Instagram a few weeks ago: “Monroe S J Bryan you’ve added so much love and happiness to our little family!

“Me, your daddy and big brother are all besotted with you.”

