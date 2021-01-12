Brooke Vincent has revealed expecting her second baby is “drastic” after falling pregnant during a pandemic.

The Coronation Street actress, who is already a mum to son Mexx, opened up on her struggles on Instagram yesterday (January 11).

Sharing a photo of herself cradling her bump, Brooke admitted to feeling “uncertain” as she prepares to welcome another with boyfriend Kean Bryan.

What did Brooke Vincent say about her baby?

Brooke, 28, penned: “I’ve found this pregnancy completely different to my last.

“The change from being pregnant in 2019 to 2021 has been nothing short of drastic.

“The fact nothing is the same at the moment is just horrible. Talks of partners not being able to come to scans, the uncertainty around birth plans.

“Everything is just up in the air and it’s really hard to make sense of it all.”

Brooke Vincent has opened up on her pregnancy struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, the star turned to parenting app Peanut for help.

She added: “It’s a safe place to find support.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s on the pandemic, birth plans, feeding, weaning, or sleeping. It’s so helpful.

“Happy Chatting. If last year proved anything, it’s that we can get through anything!”

Brooke is ‘uncertain’ Kean will be there for baby scans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

Fans rushed to show their support, with one commenting: “Stay strong, you will both get through these obstacles.”

Another said: “It’s crazy how much pregnancy has changed during this time.”

A third added: “You look stunning. Pregnancy really suits you.”

In addition, a fourth wrote: “Look at you beautiful. Positively glowing.”

Brooke shared her thoughts on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Brooke announce baby no 2?

Brooke announced her second pregnancy back in November.

Speaking about finding out when she was pregnant, she told OK!: “I knew at five weeks. I’m quite regular so I know when something isn’t normal.

“The first time you find out you’re pregnant, it’s a massive shock and you get all these kind of emotions. We wanted another baby and we wanted them close together, so it was really a heart warming moment.”

Brooke welcomed her first child Mexx in October 2018.

Meanwhile, it’s unlikely Brooke will return to Coronation Street as Sophie Webster anytime soon.

As she’s currently pregnant, it’s believed the star will be off-screen for at least two years.

A source told The Sun: “The door is open for Brooke to return whenever she wishes but that won’t be before the birth and so the executives are realistically looking at next summer before she’s in a place to start talking about her Corrie job.

“That will mean she’s been away from the soap for two years.”

