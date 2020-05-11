Brits told they CAN go on day trips as Boris Johnson unveils lockdown changes

Boris Johnson last night (May 10) announced changes to the UK's lockdown restrictions and revealed that Brits can go on day trips from Wednesday (May 13).

While the Prime Minister eased some of his quarantine measures, he was quick to hammer home the fact that lockdown isn't over.

Brits are now allowed to enjoy a day on the beach (Credit: Pexels)

Instead, Boris set out a three-step plan that aims to get Britain back on its feet as the country continues to control the spread of coronavirus.

This week, Brits are able to go back to work if they are unable to work from home.

However, public transport should be avoided if at all possible.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon puts GMB's Piers Morgan in his place

Outdoor exercise was, until now, limited to one hour once a day.

However, Brits can now head outside for unlimited daily exercise.

Day trips are allowed

But the best news for Brits missing a trip to the coast is day trips will now be allowed.

Police will no longer move on sunbathers in parks and on beaches, providing they are compiling with social distancing measures.

Boris Johnsons said lockdown Brits can sunbathe in parks (Credit: Unsplash)

Boris revealed: "From this Wednesday, we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise."

He added: "You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations."

Boris continued: "You can even play sports, but only with members of your own household."

You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations.

Brits will also be able to enjoy picnics on the beach and in parks.

Read more: Dr Hilary Jones criticises Boris Johnson's lockdown address

However, the government issued a stark warning to covidiots who packed out beaches over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Maintain social distancing measures

If you are heading to the coast or the park, you must stay alert and maintain social distancing measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier today (May 11), foreign secretary Dominic Raab sparked confusion as he said Brits could meet one friend or family member from outside their household at the park.

Social distancing must be observed on beaches (Credit: Splash News)

In one interview, he said groups of no more than two people could meet up in the outdoors.

Before he appeared on another show and said that Brits could meet both their parents at the same time providing they stayed two metres apart.

What do you think of the new measures? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.