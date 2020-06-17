Brits to enjoy heatwave next week with highs of 30C after thunderstorms

The UK could enjoy a heatwave in July after thunderstorms and floods will batter the country this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for storms and heavy rain across most of the country today, with some parts of the UK set to flood overnight.

Weather experts predict thunderstorms and flooding in the next few days (Credit: Unsplash)

The storm is moving west across Britain, and stretches from Cornwall to Glasgow.

Cities that could be affected are Exeter, Bristol Swansea, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and Preston.

While parts of Northern Ireland are also included.

The weather service said they could be a chance of flooding and damage to buildings as a result of lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Have you seen any #lightning or heard #thunder rumbling today?



Some particularly active storm cells are currently affecting the Midlands.



Stay up to date with where the #thunderstorms are by downloading our app and checking out the radar to see where it is #raining right now! pic.twitter.com/gQOoWaQ5V8 — Met Office (@metoffice) June 17, 2020

Manchester, Birmingham and Stourbridge, as well as major motorways, have all been affected in recent days.

The Met Office said: "Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK again on Wednesday afternoon.

"Some places will miss them, but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with 25 to 35 mm rain falling in an hour and perhaps 50 to 60 mm in 2 to 3 hours in one or two places.

"Lightning and hail will be additional hazards. These showers and thunderstorms will only slowly die out through the evening."

Heavy showers will sweep across Britain (Credit: Unsplash)

Here comes the sun

Thankfully, there will be changeable weather early next week, with Brits set to bask in temperatures hotter than the Med.

Weather charts predict that temperatures could surge to as high as 30˚C in the southeast at the end of June.

The Met Office revealed: "Many areas are likely to see a more settled, warm period next week with some sunshine."

It added: "Throughout the period, temperatures should be generally near or a little above average."

⚠️Thunderstorm warnings⚠️ have been issued across large parts of the UK during today and tomorrow.



For advice on what to expect and to view more details, please see our warnings page https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/8G2sXDWNLZ — Met Office (@metoffice) June 17, 2020

Things are also looking up as we head into July.

Although the weather will remain unsettled in places, the mercury is set to rise.

"Temperatures should generally be above average, possibly turning very warm in places," the Met Office said.

